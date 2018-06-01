Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Northern Lights and Noctilucent Clouds

Northern Lights and Noctilucent Clouds

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu Jun 21, 2018 7:27 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Skies after the near-solstice sunset on June 17 are reflected in this calm lake. The tranquil twilight scene was captured near Bashaw, Alberta, Canada, northern planet Earth. Usually spotted at high latitudes in summer months, night shining or noctilucent clouds hang just above the horizon, transfusing light into a darker sky.

Near the edge of space, the icy apparitions are condensations on meteoric dust or volcanic ash still in sunlight at extreme altitudes. Also near the edge of space on this short northern night, solar activity triggered the lovely apparition of aurora borealis or northern lights.

Image Credit & Copyright: Adrien Mauduit

Image Credit & Copyright: Adrien Mauduit

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use