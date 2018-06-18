This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, June 18, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Space law, property rights and the OST and more discussed with Dr. Mark J. Sundahl.

Mark Sundahl is the Charles R. Emrick Jr.- Calfee, Halter & Griswold Professor of Law at Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. Prof. Sundahl has written broadly and spoken around the world on various issues in the field of space law, ranging from suborbital space tourism to asteroid mining. He currently serves as the chair of the International Space Policy Working Group of the FAA’s Commercial Space Transportation Committee which advises the FAA on new space regulations. He is also an advisor to the U.S. delegation to the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

2. Thursday, June 21, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (June 22, 2-3:30 GMT)

Lunar construction, policy and something new with Dr. Haym Benaroya.

Dr. Haym Benaroya is a professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Rutgers University. He is also a noted lecturer at national and international space conferences and a space advocate. He received both his Ph.D. and Masters in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Benaroya’s space interests include the modeling of space and lunar base structures, space business and technology transfer, as well as the economic and political factors affecting space commerce. Dr. Benaroya has published many space related articles in peer review publications, especially concerning lunar structures and engineering.

3. Friday, June 22, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Dr. John Brandenburg’s new sci-fi book “Morningstar Rising UFO Armageddon”.

John E. Brandenburg is a theoretical plasma physicist who was born in Rochester Minnesota, and grew up in Medford Oregon. He obtained his BA in Physics, with a Mathematics minor, from Southern Oregon University in 1975 and obtained his MS in 1977 and PhD in Plasma Physics both from University of California at Davis in 1981. He presently is working as a consultant at Morningstar Applied Physics LLC and a part-time instructor of Astronomy, Physics and Mathematics at Madison College and other learning institutions in Madison Wisconsin. Before this, he worked at Orbital Technologies in Madison Wisconsin, as Senior Propulsion Scientist, working on space plasma technologies, nuclear fusion, and advanced space propulsion. He is the principle inventor of the MET (Microwave Electro-Thermal) plasma thruster using water propellant for space propulsion. He has previously worked on SDI, the Clementine Mission to the Moon, Rocket Plume-Regolith Interactions on the Moon and Mars, Vortex theory of Rocket engine design, combined Sakharov-Kaluza-Klein theory of Field Unification for purposes of space propulsion and Mars science. He is a lifetime member of the AIAA. He also performed an architecture study for a Human Mars Mission using solar electric propulsion. Before coming to ORBITEC he was teaching and performing research at the Florida Space Institute of the University of Central Florida, at Aerospace Corporation in Chantilly Va., and earlier at Research Support Instruments (RSI) in Lanham Maryland. During the Reagan years he worked at Mission Research Corporation and Sandia National Laboratories on SDI and plasmas for controlled fusion and directed energy weapons. He has authored the popular science books “Death on Mars,” (2014) “Life and Death on Mars” (2010), “Beyond Einstein’s Unified Field” (2011) and “Dead Mars, Dying Earth” (1999) with Monica Rix Paxson, which won the Ben Franklin Silver Medal award for best Science/Environmental book in 2001. He has written two science fiction novels under the pen name “Victor Norgarde”: “Morningstar Pass, The collapse of the UFO Coverup” and “Asteroid 20-2012 Sepulveda” He is the recipient of the William Gerald Award in 2006 from the Harlem Children Society for his work with underprivileged students, and the 2012 Devi Bhargava Award at Madison College for working with students with disabilities.

4. Sunday, June 24, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Dennis Wingo conducts a special interview with Dr. Space.

Dennis Wingo is the author of the recently published book, “Moonrush: Improving Life on Earth with the Moon’s Resources.” He was a founder of Orbital Recovery Corporation and CEO/President of Skycorp, Inc. He is a 22-year veteran of the computer, academic, and space communities and was an integral force in the use of commercial systems for use in space and flew the first MacIntosh on the Space Shuttle as experiment controller. Orbital Recovery Corporation is developing a way to extend the life of satellites by up to ten years or more and SkyCorp Inc. has developed a patented approach to the development of highly capable spacecraft manufactured on orbit on the Space Shuttle or International Space Station. SkyCorp has also qualified payloads for flight to the station via the Russian Soyuz vehicle, one of which was used in the filming of a commercial last year for the American retailer Radio Shack. Mr. Wingo received his degree in Engineering Physics at the University of Alabama in Huntsville where he won honors for his academic publications and for his unique approach to small satellite development.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.