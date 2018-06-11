This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, June 11, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Mars and astrobiology concerns with Barry DiGregorio.

Honorary Research Fellow, Buckingham Centre for AstrobiologyBarry E. DiGregorio’s scientific interests include the study of the geology, geomicrobiology and history of the Great Lakes region in the United States and Canada. Barry also studies ichnology – a science which combines the study of dissolution cavities left behind by organisms along with their tracks, trails and burrows.

In 2000 Barry published a comparison of dissolution cavities found in rocks on the shores of Lake Ontario to similar looking rocks imaged at the Viking 2 landing site on Mars. His published papers on rock varnish coatings are well known among the astrobiology community and was first to publish in 2001 that rocks on Mars appear to have rock varnish coatings covering them. Barry also has a personal and professional interest in search for life on Mars. His writings about this subject can be found in many popular science magazines and scientific journals along with his two books, Mars The Living Planet (1997) and The Microbes of Mars (2011). Both of these books support the data provided by the 1976 Viking biology experiment known as the Labeled Release experiment designed by Gilbert V. Levin. These books conclude that Levin’s Mars LR experimensts were the first to discover evidence for microbial activity in the soil of Mars. Barry has also served as an astroenvironmental activist for over 12 years and is Director of ICAMSR (more information) an organization dedicated to raising concerns about proper spacecraft sterilization, sample return missions from Mars and international space law pertaining to forward and back contamination of celestial bodies.

2. Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (June 13, 2-3:30 GMT)

MIT award winning Mars design city project from George Lordos.

George Lordos is a graduate of the University of Oxford (1991) and the MIT Sloan School of Management (2000). He is currently a MIT System Design & Management fellow and a doctoral student at MIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, advised by Prof. Olivier de Weck and Prof. Jeffrey A. Hoffman. His educational and professional background is in economics, strategy, entrepreneurship and technology. George has also been involved as a co-founder or director with non-governmental organizations working on entrepreneurship, peace-building and sustainability in his home country of Cyprus. His current research is in technology strategies for the long-term industrial development of Mars using local resources, with the near-term goals of informing mission designs, technology roadmaps and R&D decisions, and the long-term goal of contributing towards the self-sufficiency of future human settlements on other worlds beyond the Earth.

3. Friday, June 15, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

David Hook returns regarding drones and the new SST’s being developed.

Originally from LaGrande, Oregon, “Dave” Hook grew up in the Seattle, Washington area on Bainbridge Island. After graduating high school he won an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy. There he served as a cadet soaring instructor and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Astronautical Engineering. Upon commissioning as a 2nd Lieutenant, Dave went to pilot training and earned his first choice of aircraft, the C-130 Hercules. During his career Dave flew over 4,000 hours in many different aircraft and earned his Master of Arts Degree in Acquisition and Procurement Management from Webster University. As the U.S. Air Attaché in West Sub-Saharan Africa he not only flew special air missions throughout Africa, but also worked airport security for President Clinton’s visit to Accra, Ghana in 1998. Finally, he served nearly 6 years as an Air Commando and Chief Pilot for Air Force Special Operations. While there he flew numerous aircraft including the Russian-built An-2 “Colt” biplane and a highly modified C-47T “Turbo Dakota.” He retired from active duty with over 20 years of military service. Dave is President and Managing Member of Planehook Aviation Services, LLC in San Antonio, Texas. Now in its 4th year, Planehook specializes in security consulting for general aviation airports with clients throughout the United States. However, he and his company have been working quietly behind the scenes for over 2 years to ensure security regulations for the NewSpace industry are fair and reasonable. Dave has recently made his company’s expertise publicly available to the space tourism industry.

