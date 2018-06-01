Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Countryside Mars and Milky Way

Countryside Mars and Milky Way

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sat Jun 9, 2018 7:54 am via: NASA
Mars shines brightly now in planet Earth’s sky. Seen with a yellowish hue it rises over the hills and far away in this serene night skyscape, a countryside panorama recorded last month from Parque Nacional de Cabaneros in Spain. The Milky Way too extends above the distant hills into a starry sky. Its faint pinkish nebulae, cosmic rifts and rivers of dust are mingled with the pale, diffuse glow of starlight.

Mimicking Mars’ yellow tint, bright star Antares shines to the right of the central Milky Way starclouds. Of course, CubeSats from Earth are on their way to the Red Planet.

Image Credit & Copyright: Jose Luis Hernandez Verdejo

