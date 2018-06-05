This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (June 6, 2-3:30 GMT)

Returning to the Moon and more with Robert Kelso.

Rob Kelso is a career civil servant, serving 37 years at NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC), formerly holding a position as the NASA Shuttle Flight Director at NASA’s famed Mission Control Center. Since November 2012, Kelso served as the Executive Director at the Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems (PISCES). and now is associated with Kelso Aerospace providing consulting services to the industry, NASA and various organizatins.

Kelso’s career in flight operations spans 21 years, beginning in April of 1981 as a flight controller on STS-1. In February of 1988, Kelso was selected to the Flight Director “Class of 1988” following the Challenger disaster, which took the life of Hawaii’s Ellison Onizuka. He directed 25 Space Shuttle missions during the 1980s and 1990s.

During his time in Flight Control, Kelso was instrumental in launching Department of Defense (DoD) spacecraft aboard the Space Shuttle, beginning with overseeing the first DoD launch from Mission Control while Ellison Onizuka served as the Astronaut in the Shuttle cockpit in January 1985 for STS-51C. He also served as NASA’s Mission Director, responsible for the launch and delivery of the Chandra X-Ray telescope, the last of the great NASA observatories sent into space by NASA.

After leaving the Flight Director Office at NASA JSC, Kelso served on JSC’s senior staff as Deputy Director for Safety and Mission Assurance, responsible for directing safety and quality activities supporting manned space flight. One of Kelso’s last roles at NASA was leading efforts to preserve and protect the Apollo lunar landing sites on the Moon.

Kelso has been the recipient of the NASA Outstanding Leaderships Medal, and NASA Exceptional Service Medal. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in physics, and a Master’s in Business Administration.

2. Friday, June 8, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Humans to Mars, Updated FISO talk and Explore Mars Humans 2Space Conf. Talk with John Connolly.

John Connolly is currently leading NASA’s Human Mars Study team, which provides expert analysis of human Mars architectural options to inform NASA decisions on human Mars missions. Connolly’s team represents the Agency’s long term architectural perspective in coordination and support of technology investment and development activities for NASA’a Human Spaceflight, Robotic Space Mission, and Space Technology organizations.

From 2014 to 2016, Connolly was detailed from NASA to serve as the Director of International Space University’s Space Studies Programs, where he planned and executed ISU’s flagship programs that are hosted in different cities around the world each year.

Prior to his detachment to ISU, he served as Exploration Chief Scientist for NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate.

Connolly has held a broad range of management and engineering positions related to future human exploration planning at both NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and NASA HQ in Washington, DC. He has served as, Deputy Project Manager and Vehicle Engineering Manager for the Altair Lunar Lander Project, Deputy Manager of JSC’s Exploration and Mission Systems Office, Deputy of the Exploration Systems Architecture Study (ESAS) Team, Special Assistant to JSC’s Astronaut Office and Destination System lead for the Agency’s Human Spaceflight Architecture Team (HAT).

Mr. Connolly’s NASA career has been devoted to defining future systems that will send human crews beyond Low Earth Orbit, return them to the moon, and lead them to Mars and beyond.

3. Sunday, June 10, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines, your topics, space related, 1st time callers welcome.

