Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Jupiter Season, Hawaiian Sky

Jupiter Season, Hawaiian Sky

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sat Jun 2, 2018 11:07 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Volcanic activity on the Big Island of Hawaii has increased since this Hawaiian night skyscape was recorded earlier this year. Recent vents and lava flows are about 30 kilometers to the east, the direction of the blowing smoke and steam in the panoramic view of the Kilauea caldera with Halemaumau crater taken from Volcanoes National Park. Still, this year Jupiter is bright in late spring to early summer skies.

High in the south it is easily the brightest celestial beacon in the scene where the central bulge of the Milky Way seems to rise above vapors and clouds. Yellowish Antares is the bright star near the end of the dark rivers of dust seen toward the center of our galaxy. Near the horizon, stars Alpha and Beta Centauri and the compact Southern Cross shine through the almost too bright volcanic smoke.

Image Credit & Copyright: Tunç Tezel (TWAN)

Image Credit & Copyright: Tunç Tezel (TWAN)

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use