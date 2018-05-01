Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Seven Dusty Sisters

Seven Dusty Sisters

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Mon May 28, 2018 8:06 am via: NASA
Is this really the famous Pleaides star cluster? Known for its iconic blue stars, the Pleaides is shown here in infrared light where the surrounding dust outshines the stars. Here three infrared colors have been mapped into visual colors (R=24, G=12, B=4.6 microns). The base images were taken by NASA’s orbiting Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) spacecraft.

Cataloged as M45 and nicknamed the Seven Sisters, the Pleiades star cluster is by chance situated in a passing dust cloud. The light and winds from the massive Pleiades stars preferentially repels smaller dust particles, causing the dust to become stratified into filaments, as seen. The featured image spans about 20 light years at the distance of the Pleiades, which lies about 450 light years distant toward the constellation of the Bull (Taurus).

Image Credit: WISE, IRSA, NASA; Processing & Copyright : Francesco Antonucci

