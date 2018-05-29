This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (May 30, 2-3:30 GMT)

ISDC 2018, Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin, space news and more with Alan Boyle.

Award-winning science writer and veteran space reporter. Formerly of NBCNews.com. The author of “The Case for Pluto: How a Little Planet Made a Big Difference.”

2. Friday, June 1, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Christian Davenport’s new book, “The Space Barons.”

Christian Davenport is a staff writer at The Washington Post covering the defense and space industries for the Financial desk. He joined The Post in 2000, and has written about the DC-area sniper shootings, the Abu Ghraib prison scandal and the burial problems at Arlington National Cemetery. He was on a team that won the Peabody award in 2010 for its work on veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury and has been on reporting teams that were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize three times.

Before joining the Financial staff, Christian was an editor on the Metro desk, overseeing coverage of local government and politics. He has also worked at Newsday, the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Austin American-Statesman. He is the author of two books, “The Space Barons: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and the Quest to Colonize the Cosmos” (2018) and “As You Were: To War and Back with the Black Hawk Battalion of the Virginia National Guard” (2009). He has served as a Public Policy Scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and a fellow at the Alicia Patterson Foundation.

As frequent radio and television commentator, he has appeared on MSNBC, CNN, PBS’ NewsHour and several NPR shows, including All Things Considered, Marketplace and Diane Rehm. A graduate of Colby College, he now lives in Washington, D.C.

3. Sunday, June 3, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Warehousing satellites for competitive frequency positions with Dr. Brendan Cunningham.

Dr. Cunningham’s field of research is applied industrial organization including topics such as media economics, copyright economics, and the economics of higher education. I primarily teach courses relating to these topics as well as macroeconomics. I previously held positions as Professor and Chair of Economics at the United State Naval Academy, Co-editor of the Journal of Media Economics, Visiting Scholar at the Federal Trade Commission and Assistant Professor of Economics at Hartwick College.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.