The Gum Nebula Expanse

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu May 24, 2018 8:18 am via: NASA
Named for a cosmic cloud hunter, Australian astronomer Colin Stanley Gum (1924-1960), The Gum Nebula is so large and close it is actually hard to see. In fact, we are only about 450 light-years from the front edge and 1,500 light-years from the back edge of this interstellar expanse of glowing hydrogen gas. Covered in this 40+ degree-wide monochrome mosaic of Hydrogen-alpha images, the faint emission region stands out against the background of Milky Way stars.

The complex nebula is thought to be a supernova remnant over a million years old, sprawling across the Ship’s southern constellations Vela and Puppis. This spectacular wide field view also explores many objects embedded in The Gum Nebula, including the younger Vela supernova remnant.

Image Credit & Copyright: John Gleason

