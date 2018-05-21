This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, May 21, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Space settlement and development with Rand Simberg.

Rand Simberg is a former project manager with Rockwell International having previously worked at the Aerospace Corporation. At Rockwell, he worked on a number of advanced concepts, including solar power satellites, launch and orbit transfer systems, space tethers, and lunar resource utilization. He has been cited as an expert in space transportation by the (now defunct) Office of Technology Assessment, and has provided key input into a number of space policy reports. He was editor of the Space Activists’ Handbook (a publication of Spacepac) for several years. For the past eighteen years, he has been the President of Interglobal Space Lines, Inc., a commercial space entrepreneurial company and consultancy, specializing in low-cost space access and tourism. He has dual degrees in engineering from the University of Michigan (concentrating in astronautics) and a masters in technical management from West Coast University, in Los Angeles. Now an adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, he writes regularly at Popular Mechanics, Pajamas Media, The New Atlantis, and occasionally at National Review. He blogs regularly at the Washington Examiner, and maintains his own weblog on space policy and a range of other topics.

2. Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (May 23, 2-3:30 GMT)

Space News and events – current and interesting from Eric Berger.

Eric Berger is the senior space editor at Ars Technica, covering everything from astronomy to private space to wonky NASA policy. Eric has an astronomy degree from the University of Texas and a master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri. He previously worked at the Houston Chronicle for 17 years, where the paper was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2009 for his coverage of Hurricane Ike. A certified meteorologist, Eric lives in Houston.

3. Friday, May 25, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

ESA Moon Village discussed with Angeliki Kapoglou.

Angeliki Kapoglou is a systems designer and strategist with an obsession with working across disciplines and large scale systems. She has worked at NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and CERN and she is experienced in leading early phase research and opportunity definition projects. Moreover, after spending last year at one of the world’s leading centers for innovation, the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (the d.school) at Stanford University, Angeliki became interested in applying Human – Centered Design methodologies to early space mission concept formulation — designing space systems is a creative process after all. She is fascinated by change, creative cultures, and creative leadership. Given her background in international research centers, she has been exposed to the complex interplay between science and politics and one of her favorite things is bringing together non-traditional partners to do multi-stakeholder initiatives — especially those involving governmental entities and policy makers.

She is currently leading the Stakeholder Engagement Working Group for ESA’s Moon Village initiative, designing and facilitating workshops and experiences using design thinking and foresight tools to bring together diversely skilled leaders from inside and outside of the space sector, to define strategies that can advance lunar development in the near and mid-term. Apart from her space activities, Angeliki has focused a lot on the intersection of geopolitics with the digital world and its effect on social challenges and future societies. She is part of the organizing team for the 19 Million Project and the Stanford Immigration Storytelling Project — a global initiative to deepen our understanding of the refugee crisis and develop innovative storytelling to keep the world’s attention focused on the issue. Angeliki is a women’s rights activist, a Chica PoderosasIWMF Fellow and advocate for women in science and technology. She is an expert evaluator for the European Commission, a former National Point of Contact for Space Generation Advisory Council, and an active member of INCOSE, and the Foresight Network. Finally, she is a proud catalyst for DSX school, a new member of the NSVF Invent 2017 cohort!

