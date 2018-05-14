This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, May 14, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

The Kilopower Reactor Development Program with Dr. Marc Gibson.

Marc Gibson is the lead engineer for NASA’s nuclear systems Kilopower project tasked with advancing the technology readiness of fission power systems for space. Marc started his career at NASA in 2007 after working in the private sector for ten years as chief engineer for numerous commercial and government research projects. Since being at NASA, Marc has been responsible for the engineering and development of nuclear systems for in-space and planetary surface power in support of the Space Technology Mission Directorate. Marc received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Akron and a MS in Aerospace Engineering from the Case Western Reserve University.

2. Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (May 16, 2-3:30 GMT)

Lunar return, the Moon and US policy with Dennis Wingo.

Dennis Wingo is the author of the recently published book, “Moonrush: Improving Life on Earth with the Moon’s Resources.” He was a founder of Orbital Recovery Corporation and CEO/President of Skycorp, Inc. He is a 22-year veteran of the computer, academic, and space communities and was an integral force in the use of commercial systems for use in space and flew the first MacIntosh on the Space Shuttle as experiment controller. Orbital Recovery Corporation is developing a way to extend the life of satellites by up to ten years or more and SkyCorp Inc. has developed a patented approach to the development of highly capable spacecraft manufactured on orbit on the Space Shuttle or International Space Station. SkyCorp has also qualified payloads for flight to the station via the Russian Soyuz vehicle, one of which was used in the filming of a commercial last year for the American retailer Radio Shack. Mr. Wingo received his degree in Engineering Physics at the University of Alabama in Huntsville where he won honors for his academic publications and for his unique approach to small satellite development.

3. Friday, May 18, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Better space and telecommunications, Emily Lakdawalla’s new book, “The Design and Engineering of Curiosity: How the Mars Rover Performs Its Job”.

Emily Lakdawalla is a passionate advocate for the exploration of all of the worlds of our solar system. Through blogs, photos, videos, podcasts, print articles, Twitter, and any other medium she can put her hand to, Emily shares the adventure of space exploration with the world. Emily holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in geology from Amherst College and a Master of Science degree in planetary geology from Brown University. She came to The Planetary Society in 2001 to oversee a portion of the Society’s Red Rover Goes to Mars project, an education and public outreach program on the Mars Exploration Rover mission funded by LEGO. She has been writing and editing the Planetary Society Blog since 2005, reporting on space news, explaining planetary science, and sharing beautiful space photos. She appears weekly on the Society’s Planetary Radio podcast, answering listener questions or rounding up the latest space news from the blog. Emily has been an Administrator of the forum UnmannedSpaceflight.com since 2005, supporting a worldwide community of amateur space image processors. She is also a contributing editor to Sky & Telescope magazine. She is now writing her first book, tentatively titled Curiosity on Mars: Design, Planning, and the First Mars Year of Operations, due out from Springer-Praxis in 2015. The book will explain the development, design, mission, and science of Curiosity with the same level of technical detail that she delivers in the Planetary Society Blog.

4. Sunday, May 20, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines. The topics you want to talk about. First time callers welcome.

