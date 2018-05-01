Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Galaxies in the River

Galaxies in the River

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu May 10, 2018 7:56 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Large galaxies grow by eating small ones. Even our own galaxy practices galactic cannibalism, absorbing small galaxies that get too close and are captured by the Milky Way’s gravity. In fact, the practice is common in the universe and illustrated by this striking pair of interacting galaxies from the banks of the southern constellation Eridanus, The River.

Located over 50 million light years away, the large, distorted spiral NGC 1532 is seen locked in a gravitational struggle with dwarf galaxy NGC 1531 (right of center), a struggle the smaller galaxy will eventually lose. Seen edge-on, spiral NGC 1532 spans about 100,000 light-years. Nicely detailed in this sharp image, the NGC 1532/1531 pair is thought to be similar to the well-studied system of face-on spiral and small companion known as M51.

Image Credit & Copyright: Michel Meunier, Laurent Bernasconi, Janus Team

Image Credit & Copyright: Michel Meunier, Laurent Bernasconi, Janus Team

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use