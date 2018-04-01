Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Rockot Launcher Successfully Injects Sentinel-3B Earth Observation Satellite

Rockot Launcher Successfully Injects Sentinel-3B Earth Observation Satellite

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu Apr 26, 2018 8:18 am via: Eurockot
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Eurockot Launch Services GmbH of Bremen, Germany, successfully injected the Sentinel-3B satellite today at 20:57 hrs local time (17:57 hrs UTC, 19:57 hrs CET) from Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Northern Russia for the European Space Agency (ESA) using a Rockot launch vehicle. The satellite was injected at approximately 818 km altitude and 98.63 degrees inclination.

This was Eurockot’s third launch in support of the European Copernicus multiple satellite system following the successful launch of Sentinel-3A in February 2016 and Sentinel-5p in October 2017.

Sentinel-3B lifts off (Credits: ESA)

Sentinel-3B lifts off (Credits: ESA)

Copernicus is the Earth Observation Satellite Programme headed by the European Commission (EC) in partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA). Copernicus satellites support the European Union`s European policy of improving the management of the environment globally to help mitigate the effects of climate change and ensure civil security.

Eurockot Launch Services GmbH is the joint venture of ArianeGroup (51%) and Khrunichev Space Center (49%).

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use