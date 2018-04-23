This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, April 23, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

We continue with the work of Dr. Schwartz and human spaceflight exploration.



James S.J. Schwartz (Ph.D., Wayne State University) teaches philosophy at Wichita State University. His principal area of research is philosophy and ethics of space exploration, where he defends an array of theses aimed at articulating and defending the scientific value of space exploration. Dr. Schwartz is editor (with Tony Milligan) of The Ethics of Space Exploration (Springer 2016). His publications have appeared in Space Policy, Advances in Space Research, Acta Astronautica, Astropolitics, Yearbook on Space Policy, Environmental Ethics, Ethics & the Environment, Philosophia Mathematica, and in several volumes of Springer’s Space and Society series.



2. Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (April 25, 2-3:30 GMT)

Aerospace America reporter Tom Risen, lots of new & interesting topics to discuss.

Tom Risen covers breaking news and writes features about space and aviation technology from the Washington, D.C., area as the staff reporter for Aerospace America. He has reported for U.S. News & World Report, Slate and Atlantic Media.



3. Friday, April 27, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Orbital ATK , OmegA Rocket, USAF EELV program and more.



4. Sunday, April 29, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

UCSD astrophysicist Dr. Brian Keating, his new book “Losing The Nobel Prize: A Story of Cosmology, Ambition, And The Perils of Science’s Highest Honor”.

Brian Keating is a professor of physics at the University of California, San Diego. He has lectured on six of the seven continents, including Antarctica. He is an expert in the study of the universe’s oldest light, the cosmic microwave background (CMB), which he uses to investigate the origin and evolution of the universe. Keating is a pioneer in the search for the earliest physical evidence of the inflationary epoch, the theorized period of expansion of space in the early universe directly after the Big Bang. Physicists predict that this evidence will reveal itself as a particular pattern in the way CMB light is polarized; this pattern is referred to as a B-mode pattern, and Keating designed the first experiment dedicated to detecting it (BICEP). In 2014, amidst the purported detection of this long-sought signal, Keating was busy co-teaching a course at UC San Diego entitled “Poetry for Physicists”, with Pulitzer Prizewinner Rae Armantrout.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.