Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Martian Chiaroscuro

Martian Chiaroscuro

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sat Apr 14, 2018 12:16 pm via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Deep shadows create dramatic contrasts between light and dark in this high-resolution close-up of the martian surface. Recorded on January 24, 2014 by the HiRISE camera onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, the scene spans about 1.5 kilometers. From 250 kilometers above the Red Planet the camera is looking down at a sand dune field in a southern highlands crater.

Captured when the Sun was about 5 degrees above the local horizon, only the dune crests were caught in full sunlight. A long, cold winter is coming to the southern hemisphere and bright ridges of seasonal frost line the martian dunes.

Image Credit: HiRISE, MRO, LPL (U. Arizona), NASA

Image Credit: HiRISE, MRO, LPL (U. Arizona), NASA

next 10:50 am
No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use