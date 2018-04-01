Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Dragon Aurora over Norway

Dragon Aurora over Norway

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Tue Apr 10, 2018 9:39 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

What’s that in the sky? An aurora. A large coronal hole opened last month, a few days before this image was taken, throwing a cloud of fast moving electrons, protons, and ions toward the Earth. Some of this cloud impacted our Earth’s magnetosphere and resulted in spectacular auroras being seen at high northern latitudes.

Featured here is a particularly photogenic auroral curtain captured above Tromsø Norway. To the astrophotographer, this shimmering green glow of recombining atmospheric oxygen appeared as a large dragon, but feel free to share what it looks like to you. Although now past Solar Maximum, our Sun continues to show occasional activity creating impressive auroras on Earth visible even last week.

Image Credit & Copyright: Marco Bastoni

Image Credit & Copyright: Marco Bastoni

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use