This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, April 2, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Lunar water distribution on the Moon with Dr. Joshua Bandfield.



Josh’s research has focused on the processes that have formed the crust and regolith of Mars, the Moon, and Earth analogs. He uses infrared and visible spectral and imaging data returned from orbiting spacecraft and landers to determine the mineralogical, thermophysical, and morphological properties of planetary surfaces. Josh has been involved with spacecraft planning, operations, and science activities for martian and lunar missions since 1995. He is a geologist by training and likes rocks.



2. Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (April 4, 2-3:30 GMT)

Astropolitics Paper: “Strategic Ignorance & Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence” from Dr. Adam Dodd.

Dr. Adam Dodd is a Sessional Lecturer and Tutor in Media Studies and Communication at the University of Queensland, Australia.



3. Friday, April 6, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Space Stack Exchange website and more with Ben Pearson.

Ben Pearson is the creator of http://www.whereisroadster.com/, and a moderator at the Space Stack Exchange Q&A Site. He has worked in the aerospace industry for 11 years, and has a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arizona. Among the various missions he has worked on include commercial satellite systems, the HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, and two student cubesat satellites. He has been interested in space virtually his entire life, reading every book on space he could get his hands on from a young age.



4. Sunday, April 8, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Project PoSSUM updates from Dr. Jason Reimuller.

Jason is a Research Scientist with the Space Science Institute and President of Integrated Spaceflight Services, serving as Principal Investigator of Project PoSSUM (Polar Suborbital Science in the Upper Mesosphere) campaign to study the polar mesosphere and noctilucent clouds structures using manned reusable launch vehicles. Jason is also leading the development of spacecraft egress training modules, training simulators, and analog space training capability. In addition, Jason also works as a commercial research pilot and flight test engineer with GATS, Inc, a NAUI SCUBA Divemaster, and is the author of “Spacecraft Egress and Rescue Operations”. Jason served for six years as a system engineer and project manager for NASA’s Constellation Program, leading studies on launch aborts, launch commit criteria, landing conditions, post-landing and emergency crew egress trades, and propulsion options. Jason also led a NASA and NSF-funded flight research campaign to study noctilucent cloud time evolution, structure, and dynamics in Northern Canada as lead investigator and pilot-in-command, and then further applied his background in airborne remote sensing to conduct research in glaciology to better understand the dynamic changes of the Greenlandic Ice Sheet as part of NASA’s Operation ICE Bridge. Jason has been a Commissioned Officer of the US Air Force and a spacecraft flight director for Space Systems Loral. Jason holds a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering Sciences from the University of Colorado in Boulder. He also holds a M.S. degree in Physics from San Francisco State University, a M.S. degree in Aviation Systems from the University of Tennessee, a M.S. Degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Colorado, and a B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology.

