I love you so much that I brought you the Moon.



Please take it before this tree becomes more interested.

Also the Moon is heavier than I thought.

And I foolishly picked it up by the hot side by mistake.

But it is for you and, well, the others reading this APOD.

Promise to keep this image — our image — in a safe place, and know that it was taken in a single, well-planned exposure in Valladolid, Spain.

Please take it and keep it always as a token of our love and, well, April Fool’s Day.