Falcon 9 Iridium-5 Successfully Launched

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sun Apr 1, 2018 8:56 pm via: NASA
On Friday, March 30 at 7:13 a.m. PDT, SpaceX successfully launched the Iridium-5 mission from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. This was the fifth set of 10 satellites in a series of 75 total satellites that SpaceX will launch for Iridium’s next generation global satellite constellation, Iridium NEXT. The satellites were deployed about an hour after launch.

Falcon 9’s first stage for the Iridium-5 mission previously supported the Iridium-3 mission from SLC-4E in October 2017. SpaceX did not attempt to recover Falcon 9’s first stage after launch.

