This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, March 26, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PDT (21-22:30 GMT)

Dawn Mission & Ceres updates from Dr. Marc Rayman.



Dr. Marc Rayman is not only a top rocket scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory but also a magnificent communicator. He is currently the chief engineer and mission director for Dawn, the first spacecraft ever targeted to orbit two extraterrestrial destinations, the giant protoplanet Vesta and dwarf planet Ceres. Marc combined his extensive training in physics with his lifelong study and passion for the exploration of space by joining JPL shortly after receiving his doctorate. His work there has spanned a broad range of planetary and astrophysics missions, including Deep Space 1 (DS1) and the Spitzer Space Telescope, as well as the development of interplanetary laser communications. One of Marc’s favorite hobbies is learning about the space activities of all space-faring nations. He has built an extraordinary personal collection of information (and memorabilia) from over 40 nations, featured in an amusing video tour geared for space buffs. He is very active in outreach, instilling in the public the power of science and the thrill and wonder of interplanetary adventures through his acclaimed DS1 and Dawn blogs and his popular public speaking.



2. Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (March 28, 2-3:30 GMT)

Moonwards cool news & updates from Kim Holder.

Kim rediscovered space after searching for a new direction in life in 2013, when she recovered from a long-term fatigue condition. Since then she has taught herself as much as she can about space, and especially the Moon. She loved space exploration growing up, and when she saw the successes SpaceX was having, she felt hope again that space would open up in her lifetime, and a desire to be a part of that.

She applied her background as an artist and writer, and came up with the concept for Moonwards. She works full time on it, researching, designing the colonies, building the models and the website, writing about it, and working with collaborators.

In addition to her training at the Ontario College of Art, her training in Zen meditation and massage therapy mold her approach to considering our future in space. Her background causes her to focus on the long view, and the basics of human nature. She works on Moonwards with the goal of providing the public with a rich way to visualize space settlement, realistically, and to contemplate all it will mean.



3. Friday, March 30, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Space entrepreneurism and more with Dr. Dragos Bratasanu.

Dr. Dragos Bratasanu is an award winning scientist, author and speaker on 5 continents. Dragos holds a Ph.D in satellite-based intelligence and has received several international awards for his scientific research and innovations.

In his twenties Dragos traveled alone on two expeditions to the North and the South Pole, and was the engineer of the a Simulation Mission to Mars, paving the way for future manned missions to the Red Planet.

In 2015, Google and Singularity University selected Dragos to be part of a major entrepreneurial venture at NASA in Silicon Valley. The program brought together future leaders and entrepreneurs to create solutions for humanity’s grand challenges. Forbes Magazine named their team “among the smartest people in the world.”

Dragos was nominated for the M.I.T. Innovators Under 35 Award – the most prestigious recognition granted on behalf of M.I.T. Technology Review for “the brightest minds in Europe that are changing society” with projects that can impact the world. His books, movie and online courses have empowered people in 56 countries.

His work is translated in 20 languages and is endorsed by New York Times bestselling authors, NASA legends, rock stars and celebrity entrepreneurs.

He is the author of “The Pursuit of Dreams” – book to be published by Hay House in 2018. He now travels the world to bring people back to God, the only place where we find hope, power and Love.

