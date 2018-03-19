This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, March 19, 2018, 9-10:30 PM PDT (March 20, 4-5:30 GMT)

Timely space news & issues with Robert (Bob) Zimmerman. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Kim @ Moonwards.



Robert Zimmerman is a well known and respected space historian and author. He posts regularly at his website on space, science, and other matters relating to cultural and political issues. Mr. Zimmerman is also an award winning author who has written four books on the history of space exploration, all of which are still in print. This first book, GENESIS: THE STORY OF APOLLO 8, was published in 1998, and is now available as an ebook from either his webpage or from amazon.com or any ebook vendor. His most recent book, THE UNIVERSE IN A MIRROR: THE SAGA OF THE HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE AND THE VISIONARIES WHO BUILT IT (Princeton University Press) tells the poignant tale of the men and women behind the telescope, and how many had to sacrifice careers and family to get it built. It also describes in detail the importance of Hubble both scientifically and culturally. More than any other instrument sent into space, the Hubble Space Telescope reshaped the human perception of our place in the universe. Robert’s previous book, LEAVING EARTH: SPACE STATIONS, RIVAL SUPERPOWERS, AND THE QUEST FOR INTERPLANETARY TRAVEL, is a must read! It describes in detail the history of manned space flight, post Apollo. Thus, it includes a lot of information about the Soviet/Russian space program that is unknown to most Americans. In 2003 American Astronautical Society awarded LEAVING EARTH the Eugene Emme Award as that year’s the best space history for the general public. Mr. Zimmerman has also authored THE CHRONOLOGICAL ENCYCLOPEDIA OF DISCOVERIES IN SPACE (published by Oryx Press, now ABC-CLIO, 2000), a detailed reference book describing what was accomplished on every space mission beginning in October 1957 with Sputnik and continuing through December 1999. His work is published regularly in such magazines as SCIENCE, SKY & TELESCOPE, ASTRONOMY, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, FORTUNE, AD ASTRA, AMERICAN HISTORY, STARDATE, and many other major magazines. In 2000 he was co-winner of the David N. Schramm Award, given by the High Energy Astrophysics Division of the American Astronomical Society for Science Journalism.



2. Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PDT (March 21, 2-3:30 GMT)

Dr. Benaroya’s latest book, lunar engineering and more.

Dr. Haym Benaroya is a professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Rutgers University. He is also a noted lecturer at national and international space conferences and a space advocate. He received both his Ph.D. and Masters in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Benaroya’s space interests include the modeling of space and lunar base structures, space business and technology transfer, as well as the economic and political factors affecting space commerce. Dr. Benaroya has published many space related articles in peer review publications, especially concerning lunar structures and engineering.



3. Friday, March 23, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PDT (16:30-18 GMT)

Derek Webber’s latest book, “Afterglow: Reflections On The Golden Age Of Moon Explorers”.

Derek Webber is Developer of the “Gateway Earth” space policy initiative, which is an architecture using space tourism revenues to partially fund further exploration and development of the solar system. The approach relies upon establishing a joint governmental station/tourist hotel in geostationary orbit, near the edge of Earth’s gravity well, supplied by reusable tugs going between low Earth orbit and GEO. The tourists at the outpost will partially fund both the facility itself and the tug operations, thereby offsetting governmental budget requirements. At the station, government astronauts would manufacture and assemble the interplanetary craft for ongoing journeys. Webber established the Gateway Earth Development Group (GEDG) in 2015 to continue the development work. The concept gets a chapter to itself in his latest book “No Bucks, No Buck Rogers – Creating the Business of Commercial Space”.

Derek has been involved in commercial space developments for a period spanning 50 years, both in Europe and the US, starting as a satellite and launch vehicle engineer, later directing the procurement at a satellite operator, managing the European office of a satellite broadband operator, and as Director of Spaceport Associates, providing consulting services related to the business case and regulatory foundations of space tourism and spaceports.

Derek is also Vice Chair of the panel of nine independent international judges of the Google Lunar XPRIZE. This competition is nearing its completion as 5 teams compete for $30M in prize money for the first non-governmental payload to land on the Moon, travel 500 meters, and send back Hi Def images.



4. Sunday, March 25, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PDT (19-20:30 GMT)

Open Lines Discussion – All space topics welcome, talk about what you want to discuss.

