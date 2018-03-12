This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, March 12, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

A unique space policy/project commentary from Dr. Bell.



Dr. Jeff Bell has his B.S. (Physics + Astronomy) Univ. of Michigan 1977 M.S. (Astronomy) Univ. of Hawaii 1979 Ph.D. (Astronomy) Univ. of Hawaii 1984. From 1984-2000 he was Professor of Planetary Science, Hawaii Institute of Geophysics, Univ. of Hawaii, he conducted research on mineralogical composition of asteroids from visible and IR reflection spectroscopy, he was a Science Team Member, Comet Rendezvous / Asteroid Flyby spacecraft (1984-88), and the Principal Investigator on several space mission proposals. Since 2003 Dr. Bell has written a semi-regular opinion column on space policy and technology for web site SpaceDaily.com, attempting to bring a more skeptical and realistic perspective to the pro-space community.



2. Tuesday, March 13, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (March 14, 3-4:30 GMT)

Dr. Robert (Bob) Zubrin’s latest commentary, The Drake Equation and much more.

Dr. Robert Zubrin is a noted author and the Founder of The Mars Society. The Mars Society, an international organization dedicated to furthering the exploration and settlement of Mars by both public and private means. Dr. Zubrin is also President of Pioneer Astronautics, an aerospace R&D company located in Lakewood, Colorado. Dr. Zubrin was formerly a Staff Engineer at Lockheed Martin Astronautics in Denver, he holds a Masters degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics and a Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Washington. Zubrin is the inventor of several unique concepts for space propulsion and exploration, the author of over 100 published technical and non-technical papers in the field, and was a member of Lockheed Martin’s “scenario development team” charged with developing broad new strategies for space exploration. In that capacity, he was responsible for developing the “Mars Direct” mission plan, a strategy which by using Martian resources, allows a human Mars exploration program to be conducted at a cost 1/8th that previously estimated by NASA. Zubrin is known internationally as one of the most creative engineers working in the aerospace industry today, and he and his work have been subject of much favorable press coverage in The Economist, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, the London Times, The Washington Post, Fortune Magazine, Newsweek, Air and Space Smithsonian, Popular Science, Omni, Space News, and many other publications. He is the holder of two US Patents, and has two more pending. In addition to his technical publications, Dr. Zubrin is the author of “The Case for Mars: How We Shall Settle the Red Planet and Why We Must,” published by Simon and Schuster’s Free Press Division in Oct. 1996, and “Entering Space: Creating a Spacefaring Civilization,” published by Tarcher Putnam in Aug. 1999, and “Mars on Earth” published by Tarcher Penguin in Sept. 2003. His book, “The Holy Land,” is a science fiction satire of the current situation in the Middle East. Dr. Zubrin has also written a play about Benedict Arnold. His latest book, “How To Live On Mars: A Trusty Guidebook To Surviving And Thriving On The Red Planet,” is a must read.



3. Friday, March 16, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Dr. Erik Seedhouse’s latest book re British Astronaut Tim Peake and the UK space program.

Erik Seedhouse is a Norwegian-Canadian suborbital astronaut. After completing his first degree the author joined the 2nd Battalion the Parachute Regiment. During his time in the ‘Para’s’, Erik spent six months in Belize, where he trained in the art of jungle warfare. Later, he spent many months learning the intricacies of desert warfare in Cyprus. He made more than 30 jumps from a C130, performed more than 200 helicopter abseils and fired more light anti-tank weapons than he cares to remember! Upon returning to the world of academia, the author embarked upon a Master’s degree, supporting his studies by winning prize money in 100km running races. After placing third in the World 100km Championships and setting the North American 100km record, Erik turned to ultra-distance triathlon, winning the World Endurance Triathlon Championships in 1995 and 1996. For good measure, he won the inaugural World Double Ironman Championships in 1995 and the infamous Decatriathlon, an event requiring competitors to swim 38km, cycle 1800km, and run 422km. Non-stop!. In 1996, Erik pursued his Ph.D. at the German Space Agency. While conducting his studies he won Ultraman Hawai’i and the European Ultraman Championships as well as completing the Race Across America bike race. Due to his success as the world’s leading ultra-distance triathlete Erik was featured in dozens of magazine and television interviews. In 1997, GQ magazine nominated him as the ‘Fittest Man in the World’.In 1999, Erik retired from being a pro triathlete and took a research position at Simon Fraser University. In 2005 the author worked as an astronaut training consultant for Bigelow Aerospace and wrote ‘Tourists in Space’, a training manual for spaceflight participants. In 2009 he was one of the final 30 candidates in the Canadian Space Agency’s Astronaut Recruitment Campaign. Between 2008 and 2013 he served as director of Canada’s manned centrifuge and hypobaric operations. Erik works as an Assistant Professor in Commercial Space Operations at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach campus. When not enjoying the sun on the Space Coast he spends as much time as possible in Sandefjord, Norway, and Kona, Hawaii.



4. Sunday, March 18, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Open Lines Discussion – All space topics welcome, talk about what you want to discuss.

