Falcon 9 successfully delivered the Hispasat 30W-6 satellite to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) on Tuesday, March 6 after launching from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

The Hispasat 30W-6 satellite was deployed approximately 33 minutes after launch. SpaceX did not attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage after launch due to unfavorable weather conditions in the recovery area off the Atlantic Coast.