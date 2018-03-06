This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (March 7, 3-4:30 GMT)

The Contact Conference & Event is back with Jim Funaro.



Jim Funaro is the founder of CONTACT, an annual conference which brings together space scientists, science fiction writers and artists to explore humanity’s futures. Jim is professor emeritus in anthropology at Cabrillo College, which has honored him with its highest award for teaching excellence. Publications demonstrating his research interests are “Anthropologists a Culture Designers for Offworld Colonies” and “On the Cultural Impact of Extraterrestrial Contact.” His career has emphasized the connections between the arts and the sciences. Besides his graduate degrees in Anthropology, he has a BA cum laude in Literature and is a published poet; he won the American Anthropological Association’s 1997 prize for poetry with “The Dancing Stones of Callanish.”



2. Friday, March 9, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

The guest is retired Chief Scientist for NASA’s Human Research Program Dr. John B. Charles.

As a child, Dr. Charles avidly followed the “space race” and was particularly enamored with the journey of Astronaut John Glenn. “At about age 10, I decided to quit dreaming and actually focus on a career in the space business,” Charles said. Through his academic studies, he realized the best way to combine his interest in biology with his desire to do space-related work was to pursue a career as a research physiologist.

Dr. Charles spent a large part of his lab career at JSC looking at the problem of orthostatic intolerance, the feeling of faintness astronauts experience on their return to Earth from orbit. Charles and his team helped to formalize a postflight test of orthostatic function and developed the technique of combining drinking water and salt tablets during lower body negative pressure (LBNP) to restore body fluids and pull them out of the upper body and back into the lower body.

Dr. Charles was the Mission Scientist for two notable space shuttle flights: STS-95, John Glenn’s return to space shuttle flight; and STS-107, Columbia’s last mission in January 2003. As Mission Scientist he coordinated all of the NASA-sponsored biomedical, biological and microgravity science investigations for these missions.

Dr. Charles describes a high point of his career with NASA: “I have to rate as one of the highest the chance to work with John Glenn, because he inspired me way back in 1962 to be interested in spaceflight. Then 36 years later, when he flew on the shuttle, I dealt with him on a fairly regular basis to prepare our experiments for him to do in flight. It was always a thrill for me to see and speak to him. It was sort of a full circle, going from being inspired by him to working with him and having him consider me a part of his team.”

As Chief Scientist of the Human Research Program, Dr. Charles’s later years at JSC focused on the One-Year Mission. For that mission, beginning in March 2015, Astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian Cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko spent one year on the International Space Station (ISS) to advance research of medical, psychological, and biomedical challenges of humans on long-duration missions.

Dr. Charles is a Fellow of the Aerospace Medical Association and a Full Member of the International Academy of Astronautics. He has published over 60 scientific articles, and has received several professional awards. He has been married to wife Kathy for almost 19 years. They have two children and their first grandchild is on the way.



3. Sunday, March 11, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

The Three Amigos convene on space policy, technology, economics, & our space future: Dr. John Jurist, Dan Adamo, Dr. Jim Logan.



Dr. Jurist was simultaneously a physicist and a medical researcher before becoming involved in business. He earned degrees in biophysics and nuclear medicine while he was at the UCLA School of Medicine with his dissertation work performed in the Division of Orthopedic Surgery. Dr. Jurist has held faculty positions at the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in the Medical School’s Division of Orthopedic Surgery and in the Space Science and Engineering Center. In the former, he studied human factors in space flight during Apollo and what was then called Apollo Applications and organized a metabolic bone disease laboratory for translational research. In the latter during the early 1970s, he was team leader of the group that transmitted the first medical imaging over communications satellite links in a precursor to telemedicine. In the business arena, he created and ran a biomedical engineering consulting firm, was president of a successful outpatient surgical center, and founded a nonprofit medical research institute and ran it for four years. Dr. Jurist is experienced in evaluating a business plan and in running a business. He has applied his experience to the developing NewSpace industry as an investor in several small NewSpace corporations, supported R&D in others with corporate grants, and has partly funded academic propulsion, robotics, and biodynamics research groups at multiple universities. Among other professional organizations, he is currently a Life Member of the International Association of Military Flight Surgeon Pilots, an Associate Fellow of the Aerospace Medical Association, an Emeritus member of the Orthopaedic Research Society, and a Fellow of the Gerontological Society. His teaching and research activities revolve around his present position as Adjunct Professor of Biophysics and Aviation at Rocky Mountain College and his previous Adjunct Professorship at the Space Studies Department of the University of North Dakota.



Dan Adamo is a graduate of the University of Rochester (BS Optical Engineering, 1975) and the University of Houston, Clear Lake City (MS Physical Sciences, 1981). From 1979 to 2008, he was employed as a contractor at Johnson Space Center. Throughout that interval, he was involved with space mission trajectory simulation, design, and operations. Beginning in 1990, he supported 60 Space Shuttle flights from Mission Control’s Flight Dynamics Officer (FDO) Console. In July 2008, he retired from regular employment to pursue astrodynamics research and consulting tasks full-time. He regularly participates in educational outreach activities.



Dr. Jim Logan held numerous positions in his twenty-year career at NASA including Chief of Flight Medicine and Chief of Medical Operations. He served as Mission Control Surgeon, Deputy Crew Surgeon or Crew Surgeon for twenty-five space shuttle missions and Project Manager for the Space Station Medical Facility, a telemedicine-based inflight medical delivery system for long duration missions. A founding board member of the American Telemedicine Association, Dr. Logan has consulted for as a variety of international and domestic healthcare organizations as well as the RAND Corporation and the Department of Defense. Board certified in Aerospace Medicine and recipient of NASA’s Distinguished Speakers Award, his lecturing activities have taken him to thirteen countries including the Peoples Republic of China. Dr. Logan has been a Provost for International Space University in Strasbourg, France and has been featured on the Public Broadcast System (PBS), CanadaAM, The History Channel, National Geographic Channel and numerous radio talk shows. He recently completed a medical fellowship in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, and now resides in Austin, Texas.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.