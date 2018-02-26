This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, February 26, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

A look at the NASA budget in detail with Marcia S. Smith.



Marcia S. Smith is President of the Space and Technology Policy Group, LLC in Arlington, VA, which specializes in policy analysis of civil, military and commercial space programs, and other technology areas. She is also the founder and editor of the website SpacePolicyOnline.com. From March 2006-March 2009, Ms. Smith was Director of the Space Studies Board (SSB) at the National Research Council (NRC), and from January 2007-March 2009 additionally was Director of the NRC’s Aeronautics and Space Engineering Board (ASEB). The NRC is the operating arm of The National Academies, comprised of the NRC, the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, and the Institute of Medicine.

The National Academies is a non-profit organization that provides advice to the nation on science, engineering and medicine. Previously, Ms. Smith was a senior level specialist in aerospace and telecommunications policy at the Congressional Research Service (CRS), Library of Congress, Washington, D.C. CRS provides objective, non-partisan research and analysis exclusively for the Members and committees of the U.S. Congress. Ms. Smith specialized in U.S. and foreign military and civilian space activities, as well as telecommunications issues (including the Internet). She worked at CRS from 1975-2006, except for a one year leave of absence from 1985-1986 while she served as Executive Director of the U.S. National Commission on Space. The Commission, created by Congress and its members appointed by the President, developed long term (50 year) goals for the civilian space program under the chairmanship of (the late) former NASA Administrator Thomas Paine. The Commission published its results in the report Pioneering the Space Frontier (Bantam Books). Before joining CRS, she worked in the Washington Office of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (then headquartered in New York). A graduate of Syracuse University, Ms. Smith is the author or co-author of more than 220 reports and articles on space, nuclear energy, and telecommunications and Internet issues.

Ms. Smith is the North American Editor for the quarterly journal Space Policy, Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). Currently member of AIAA’s International Activities Committee and has served on many other AIAA committees, was an AIAA Distinguished Lecturer (1983-1988), and a member of the AIAA National Capital Section Council (1994-1996), Fellow, Past President, and former member of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee of the American Astronautical Society (AAS). Co-chair of the AAS Fellows Committee (2004). Awarded the AAS “John F. Kennedy Astronautics Award” in 2006. Fellow of the British Interplanetary Society. Founder, Emeritus Member, and Past President of Women in Aerospace (WIA). Awarded the WIA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003. Member, former Vice President, and former member of the Board of Directors of the International Institute of Space Law (IISL). Member and former Trustee of the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA). Co-chair of IAA’s Space Activities and Society Committee (1991-1997). Member of the Advisory Committee for the Secure World Foundation. Life Member of the New York Academy of Sciences, the Washington Academy of Sciences (Board of Directors, 1988-1989), and Sigma Xi (the honorary scientific research society).



2. Tuesday, February 27, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (February 28, 3-4:30 GMT)

Mars, water ice, and much more with Dr. Pascal Lee.

Dr. Pascal Lee is director of the Mars Institute, a planetary scientist at the SETI Institute, and director of the NASA Haughton-Mars Project on Devon Island in the High Arctic. He is based at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. He is internationally recognized for his work on the history of water on Mars, on the origin of Mars’ moons, and on planning the future human exploration of Mars.

Dr. Lee has led over 30 expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctica to study Mars by comparison with the Earth. He recently led the Northwest Passage Drive Expedition, a record-setting rover trek on sea-ice along the fabled Northwest Passage in the Arctic, a mission designed to help plan future pressurized rover road trips with humans on Mars. The Northwest Passage Drive Expedition is now the subject of the new motion picture documentary film titled Passage To Mars that’s slated to hit the big screen later this month (May 2016).

Dr. Lee has also written a book called Mission: Mars. Mission: Mars won the 2015 Prize for Excellence in children’s science books from the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

In his free time, Pascal likes to be walked by his dogs, paint, and fly. He is a helicopter commercial pilot and flight instructor. He lives in Santa Clara, CA.



3. Friday, March 2, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Jerry Black’s Space Review Op-Ed re the SLS.

Jerry Black is a retired engineer who worked for 40 years in the aerospace industry. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace and Mechanical Sciences from Princeton University and a master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan. He worked for one year as a Rocket Test Engineer at Bell Aerosystems Company followed by 39 years as a Staff Engineer at GE Aviation. His interests include aircraft and rocket propulsion, space travel, Mars exploration and nuclear fusion power. As chair of the Ohio chapter of the Mars Society from 2009 through 2017, Jerry gave many talks to various groups on space related topics. Jerry has also been a member of the Space Development Steering Committee from 2015 through the present and has written several articles on space policy issues.



4. Sunday, March 4, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Living in extreme environments! from Starship Congress speaker Alice Glenn.

Alice Glenn is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Studies (2014). She has 6 years of intern work experience with NASA contractors such as Lockheed Martin Landing and Recovery Systems, QinetiQ North America, and ASRC Space and Defense.

An Alaskan Native (Iñupiaq Eskimo), Alice was born and raised in the northernmost city in the United States—Utqiaġvik, Alaska. Astronaut Harrison Schmitt sparked her passion and interest in the space program when she was 10 years old when he visited her village to give a presentation on the geology of the moon.

She received a program manager’s commendation for working on the Orion multi-purpose crew vehicle landing and recovery systems parachute compartment of the parachute test vehicle. She has prepared documentation on stress analysis, welding manufacturing, and assembly procedures for the parachute compartment of the reentry test vehicle for the Orion crew module. More recently, she has completed a shadowing program of several ASRC Space and Defense employees working on the service and crew module for the Orion program at the Kennedy Space Center.

She recently joined Rasmuson Foundation as one of the Momentum Program Fellows in August 2017. The Momentum Fellowship program is a partnership between Philanthropy Northwest and Rasmuson designed to prepare professionals from underrepresented communities for careers in philanthropy with focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion. In addition to professional development work associated with the fellowship, she also helps to process grant applications and assists program officers in any other grant-making activities.

Prior to transitioning over to Rasmuson Foundation, Alice had been working full-time at UMIAQ Environmental, LLC for a year and a half as an Environmental Specialist. She is familiar with local environmental permitting procedures on the North Slope, and her experience has been assisting in land management regulation permit applications, storm water pollution prevention plans, North Slope Borough permit compliance tracking, and she has assisted in research for the 2016 Point Hope and Anaktuvuk Pass village comprehensive plans. She is AK-CESCL certified and has recently completed an Arctic environmental sampling workshop at University of Alaska Anchorage.

Alice enjoys diversifying her career path and plans to continue her education by entering the Human Factors Master’s Program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University soon.

