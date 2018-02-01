Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Apollo 17: A Stereo View from Lunar Orbit

Apollo 17: A Stereo View from Lunar Orbit

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Fri Feb 23, 2018 1:13 pm via: NASA
Get out your red/blue glasses and check out this awesome stereo view of another world. The scene was recorded by Apollo 17 mission commander Eugene Cernan on December 11, 1972, one orbit before descending to land on the Moon. The stereo anaglyph was assembled from two photographs (AS17-147-22465, AS17-147-22466) captured from his vantage point on board the Lunar Module Challenger as he and Dr. Harrison Schmitt flew over Apollo 17’s landing site in the Taurus-Littrow Valley.

The broad, sunlit face of the mountain dubbed South Massif rises near the center of the frame, above the dark floor of Taurus-Littrow to its left. Beyond the mountains, toward the lunar limb, lies the Moon’s Mare Serenitatis. Piloted by Ron Evans, the Command Module America is visible in orbit in the foreground against the South Massif’s peak.

Image Credit: Gene Cernan, Apollo 17, NASA; Anaglyph by Patrick Vantuyne

