SpaceX Successfully Launches PAZ

On Thursday, February 22, Falcon 9 successfully launched the PAZ satellite to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The instantaneous launch opportunity happened at 6:17 a.m. PST, or 14:17 UTC, and the PAZ satellite was deployed approximately eleven minutes after launch.

Falcon 9’s first stage for the PAZ mission previously supported the FORMOSAT-5 mission from SLC-4E in August 2017.

Col. Greg Wood, 30th Space Wing vice commander, was the space launch commander.

“This launch was a testament to the hard work of Team Vandenberg, SpaceX and Spain,” said Wood. “I am proud of everyone involved that continues to pave the way for our nation’s access to space.”