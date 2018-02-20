This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (February 21, 3-4:30 GMT)

The Great Moon Debate in Utah with Mark Whittington.



Mark R. Whittington writes about space matters for Blasting News. He previously worked for the Houston Space Examiner and Yahoo News and is published in USA Today, the Washington Post, the LA Times, The Hill, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Houston Chronicle. He is the author of “The Man from Mars: The Asteroid Mining Caper.” His alternate history book “Children of Apollo” was recently rereleased as a trilogy, “Children of Apollo: The Space Race Gambit,” “Children of Apollo: The Hard Road to the Stars,” and “Children of Apollo: The First Woman on the Moon.” His most recent book, “Why is it so Hard to Go Back to the Moon?” that examines the political aspects of a return to the moon that involves both government and commercial participation. He blogs at Curmudgeons Corner.



2. Sunday, February 25, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Dwight Steven-Boniecki’s latest Apollo-Soyuz history book.

Dwight Steven-Boniecki was born in Sydney, Australia in 1969 a few months before man walked on the moon. He spent much of his childhood fascinated with space exploration – growing up in the shadow of Apollo and under the direct influence of science fiction films such as Star Wars. The latter shaping his desire to work in the film/television industry. After studying television theory at North Sydney Technical College he moved to San Diego, USA and interned at Daniels Cablevision. He returned to Australia and worked at TCN-9 before heading back to university where he majored in Psychology. Following his studies he decided that television was where he truly wanted to be and returned to the industry working for Foxtel, Australia. From there he heard about the expansion on satellite TV in Eastern Europe and jumped on a plane to work in Europe: first in Great Britain for Wizja TV, and then in Germany for CBC / RTL – where he still works today as a transmission controller. All the while, his interest in space exploration never left him. The advance of DVDs and the internet saw him revisiting the missions he recalled watching as a young child. While watching the missions again, he began to wonder about the technology behind the images he was watching, and so he began researching the television systems developed by NASA mainly to satisfy his own curiosity. To his dismay he discovered that while the information was available, it was not easy to access, and had never been comprehensively written about. He set about to change that, and ended up writing his first book, “Live TV From the Moon”. Along the way he befriended many of the people who were directly involved in building the TV cameras which transmitted arguably the most important television signals ever received on planet earth -and is proud to have been able to tell their story.

