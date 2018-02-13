This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Tuesday, February 13, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (February 14, 3-4:30 GMT)

John Brandenburg’s latest sci fi book and more on his theories.



John E. Brandenburg is a theoretical plasma physicist who was born in Rochester Minnesota, and grew up in Medford Oregon. He obtained his BA in Physics, with a Mathematics minor, from Southern Oregon University in 1975 and obtained his MS in 1977 and PhD in Plasma Physics both from University of California at Davis in 1981. He presently is working as a consultant at Morningstar Applied Physics LLC and a part-time instructor of Astronomy, Physics and Mathematics at Madison College and other learning institutions in Madison Wisconsin. Before this, he worked at Orbital Technologies in Madison Wisconsin, as Senior Propulsion Scientist, working on space plasma technologies, nuclear fusion, and advanced space propulsion. He is the principle inventor of the MET (Microwave Electro-Thermal) plasma thruster using water propellant for space propulsion. He has previously worked on SDI, the Clementine Mission to the Moon, Rocket Plume-Regolith Interactions on the Moon and Mars, Vortex theory of Rocket engine design, combined Sakharov-Kaluza-Klein theory of Field Unification for purposes of space propulsion and Mars science. He is a lifetime member of the AIAA. He also performed an architecture study for a Human Mars Mission using solar electric propulsion. Before coming to ORBITEC he was teaching and performing research at the Florida Space Institute of the University of Central Florida, at Aerospace Corporation in Chantilly Va., and earlier at Research Support Instruments (RSI) in Lanham Maryland. During the Reagan years he worked at Mission Research Corporation and Sandia National Laboratories on SDI and plasmas for controlled fusion and directed energy weapons. He has authored the popular science books “Death on Mars,” (2014) “Life and Death on Mars” (2010), “Beyond Einstein’s Unified Field” (2011) and “Dead Mars, Dying Earth” (1999) with Monica Rix Paxson, which won the Ben Franklin Silver Medal award for best Science/Environmental book in 2001. He has written two science fiction novels under the pen name “Victor Norgarde”: “Morningstar Pass, The collapse of the UFO Coverup” and “Asteroid 20-2012 Sepulveda” He is the recipient of the William Gerald Award in 2006 from the Harlem Children Society for his work with underprivileged students, and the 2012 Devi Bhargava Award at Madison College for working with students with disabilities.



2. Friday, February 16, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Frank White and Rick Tumlinson on Project 2211.



Frank White is a writer who has spent much of his career thinking about the implications of space exploration for human evolution. He has authored a total of 10 books, including: The Overview Effect, The SETI Factor, The New Camelot, March of the Millennia and Think About Space (with Isaac Asimov), The Ice Chronicles (with Paul Mayewski), and Decision: Earth, a novel. Frank’s latest book, The New Camelot, offers a new interpretation of the Apollo program, comparing the Apollo astronauts to King Arthur’s Knights of the Round Table, and suggesting that the Overview Effect is the “holy grail” of our time. Recent developments in both governmental and non-governmental space exploration efforts appear to vindicate many of the ideas that were initially explicated in The Overview Effect. Frank is now working on a revision of that work, focusing on trends that have begun to appear since the first edition came out in 1987. He is a cofounder of the Overview Institute, established in part to carry forward the work that began with publication of his book, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.

Rick Tumlinson has been called one of the world’s top space “Visionaries” and is credited with helping create the NewSpace commercial space industry, whose players include Richard Branson, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Paul Allen of MicroSoft and. In 2015 he won the World Technology Award along with Craig Venter of the Human Genome project. He co-Founded the Space Frontier Foundation, led the team that took over the Mir Space Station for a year as the world’s first commercial space facility, signed up the first “space tourist” Dennis Tito, and has spoken as an expert witness before the US Congress 6 times on space policy. He worked with the founders of the International Space University, helped kick start the Lunar Prospector Project and helped or founded several other Frontier Enabling projects and organizations. He edited the book Return to the Moon, is a regular writer for the Huffington Post and Space News and has been quoted around the world from the New York Times to China’s People’s Daily. A founding Board Member of the XPrize, he founded the Texas Space Alliance and Foundation and Silicon Valley based Deep Space Industries – an asteroid mining firm. Currently, his New Worlds organization is focused on developing the people and technology to settle the frontier, and will be putting on its fourth New Worlds Conference Nov 9 -11 in Austin. His latest company is under wraps, but will be unveiled in March – including a special guest appearance on this program.



3. Sunday, February 18, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Open Lines – The topics you want to talk about. First Time callers welcome.



