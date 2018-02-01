Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > NGC 7635: The Bubble Nebula Expanding

NGC 7635: The Bubble Nebula Expanding

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Mon Feb 5, 2018 11:56 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

It’s the bubble versus the cloud. NGC 7635, the Bubble Nebula, is being pushed out by the stellar wind of massive star BD+602522, visible in blue toward the right, inside the nebula. Next door, though, lives a giant molecular cloud, visible to the far right in red. At this place in space, an irresistible force meets an immovable object in an interesting way.

The cloud is able to contain the expansion of the bubble gas, but gets blasted by the hot radiation from the bubble’s central star. The radiation heats up dense regions of the molecular cloud causing it to glow. The Bubble Nebula, pictured here is about 10 light-years across and part of a much larger complex of stars and shells. The Bubble Nebula can be seen with a small telescope towards the constellation of the Queen of Aethiopia (Cassiopeia).

Image Credit: Göran Nilsson & The Liverpool Telescope

Image Credit: Göran Nilsson & The Liverpool Telescope

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use