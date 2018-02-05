This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, February 5, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Andy Weir talks about his new book, “Artemis.”



Andy Weir was first hired as a programmer for a national laboratory at age fifteen and has been working as a software engineer ever since. He is a lifelong space nerd and a devoted hobbyist of subjects like relativistic physics, orbital mechanics, and the history of manned spaceflight. “The Martian” is his first novel.



2. Tuesday, February 6, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (February 7, 3-4:30 GMT)

Mars rover updates, surface features, possible fossils with Dr. Ashwin Vasavada.

Dr. Ashwin Vasavada is the Project Science Director for MSL and the Curiosity Rover on Mars.



3. Friday, February 9, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

The Overview Effect Symposium with Frank White.

Frank White is a writer who has spent much of his career thinking about the implications of space exploration for human evolution. He has authored a total of 10 books, including: The Overview Effect, The SETI Factor, The New Camelot, March of the Millennia and Think About Space (with Isaac Asimov), The Ice Chronicles (with Paul Mayewski), and Decision: Earth, a novel. Frank’s latest book, The New Camelot, offers a new interpretation of the Apollo program, comparing the Apollo astronauts to King Arthur’s Knights of the Round Table, and suggesting that the Overview Effect is the “holy grail” of our time. Recent developments in both governmental and non-governmental space exploration efforts appear to vindicate many of the ideas that were initially explicated in The Overview Effect. Frank is now working on a revision of that work, focusing on trends that have begun to appear since the first edition came out in 1987. He is a cofounder of the Overview Institute, established in part to carry forward the work that began with publication of his book, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.



4. Sunday, February 11, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Commercial space, policy and more with James A. M. Muncy.

James A. M. (Jim) Muncy is the President and founder of PoliSpace. Mr. Muncy started PoliSpace, an independent space policy consultancy, in early 2000 to help space entrepreneurs and intrepreneurs succeed at the nexus of space business, technology, and public affairs. His clients include several firms in the emerging private human space flight industry and companies offering commercial services to NASA spaceflight programs. His first client was the U.S. Air Force’s Military Space Plane program. Immediately prior to establishing this consultancy, Muncy spent over five years working in the U.S. Congress. From 1997 until 2000 he served on the Professional Staff of the House Science Committee’s Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee. In addition to being Chairman Dana Rohrabacher’s staff designee, Muncy held the lead responsibility on issues and programs such as reusable launch vehicles, human space flight commercialization, military space technology, export control reform, range modernization, and future NASA programs. Prior to this, Muncy spent over two years on Rep. Rohrabacher’s personal staff as his Legislative Assistant for Space. Prior to joining congressional staff at the start of 1995, Muncy had spent several years as a space policy and marketing consultant for various clients including NASA, NOAA, private industry, and the not-for-profit space community. In the mid-1980’s he worked for two and a half years as a policy assistant in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy under President Reagan, where he served as the White House’s Staff Liaison to the National Commission on Space. Muncy began his work in space policy in 1981 as a staff advisor in the Office of Congressman Newt Gingrich, where he helped Mr. Gingrich co-found the Congressional Space Caucus and promote visionary space policy legislation and initiatives. A long-time leader in the space advocacy community, Muncy co-founded the Space Frontier Foundation in 1988 and served as its Chairman of the Board for six years. Earlier he had served on the Board of Directors of both the National Space Society and the L5 Society. He is a frequent speaker and writer on space policy issues. Mr. Muncy holds an MS in Space Studies from the Center for Aerospace Sciences at the University of North Dakota and a BA from the University of Virginia, where he was an Echols Scholar.

