This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, January 29, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

US space policy, OST in light of recent comments and more with Laura Montgomery.



Laura Montgomery specializes in regulatory space law, with an emphasis on commercial space transportation and the Outer Space Treaties. She provides expert opinion on the Commercial Space Launch Act, its implementing regulations governing the launch of launch vehicles, the reentry of reentry vehicles, the operation of launch and reentry sites, and the financial responsibility and liability requirements of those regulations. She testified in March of this year to the Space Subcommittee of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and more recently to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation’s Space Subcommittee on Space, Science and Competitiveness on matters of regulation and international obligation.

Ms. Montgomery spent over two decades with the Federal Aviation Administration. She served as the manager of the Space Law Branch in the FAA’s Office of the Chief Counsel. Before that, she was the FAA’s Senior Attorney for Commercial Space Transportation. As the FAA’s space lawyer, she supported the Office of Commercial Space Transportation in its authorization and regulation of launch, reentry, and the operation of launch and reentry sites, popularly referred to as spaceports. Her work at the FAA included legal interpretations, the development and application of regulations, legislative proposals, identification of matters for enforcement action, and legal review of licensing and permitting evaluations. Her rulemakings included human space flight, explosive siting, launch and launch site licensing and safety, experimental permits, lightning protection, and financial responsibility. She addressed a wide range of issues, from amateur rockets, to sea launch, to space balloons.

Highlights from Ms. Montgomery’s time at the FAA include her representation of the FAA at the United Nation’s legal subcommittee of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, her service as chair to an inter-agency working group on space property rights at the request of the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the White House, and testimony to Congress on the FAA’s interpretation of the Commercial Space Launch Act.

Before working for the government, she was in private practice with Arter & Hadden in Washington, DC, where she specialized in telecommunications, administrative law, and appellate work.

She received her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and her undergraduate degree with honors from the University of Virginia.

She has published articles on human space flight and launch safety. She also writes science fiction, which ranges from space opera to bourgeois, legal science fiction.



2. Wednesday, January 31, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Interstellar travel and related topics discussed with Paul Gilster.

Paul Gilster is a full-time writer who focuses on space technology and its implications. He is one of the founders of the Tau Zero Foundation and now serves as its lead journalist. This organization grew out of work begun in NASA’s Breakthrough Propulsion Physics program, and now seeks philanthropic funding to support research into advanced propulsion concepts for interstellar missions. Gilster is the author of seven books, including Digital Literacy (John Wiley & Sons, 1997) and Centauri Dreams: Imagining and Planning for Interstellar Flight (Copernicus, 2004), a study of the technologies that may one day make it possible to send a probe to the nearest star. He tracks ongoing developments in interstellar research from propulsion to exoplanet studies on his Centauri Dreams Web site. In past years, Gilster has contributed to numerous technology and business magazines, and has published essays, feature stories, reviews and fiction in a wide range of publications both in and out of the space and technology arena. In addition, he has for the last twenty-three years written a regular column on computers, which appears in The News & Observer (Raleigh, NC). Gilster is a graduate of Grinnell College (IA); he did six years of graduate work at UNC-Chapel Hill, specializing in medieval English literature, before going into commercial aviation and, eventually, writing.



3. Sunday, February 4, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

“Stepping Stones: Economic Analysis of Space Transportation Supplied From NEO Resources” discussed with Dr. Joel Sercel.

Joel Sercel is the CTO and CEO of Trans Astronautica Corporation. TransAstra is a NewSpace company dedicated to accelerating the process of human exploration and industrialization of cislunar space and near Earth asteroids. Funded by a combination of private sector investment plus NASA grants and contracts, TransAstra is building the technology to provide in-space transportation and related services with a fleet of reusable space tugs supplied by propellant derived from asteroid and lunar resources. Our firstcustomer will be NASA, but soon after we will support the new asteroid mining industry for returning valuable resources to cislunar space and then to Earth itself. Space tourism, space solar power, and then space based manufacturing will follow quickly. Sercel presently has patents pending in the area of space resources technology and is known as the inventor of Optical Mining, a practical method for extracting the ingredients in rocket propellant from asteroids. Sercel is a three time NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) Fellowship awardee. In 2016 Sercel served on the National Academy of Science Air Force Studies Board on “The Role of Experimentation Campaigns in the Air Force Innovation Life Cycle”. In addition to his private sector work, Joel spent 14 years at JPL and taught systems engineering and space mission and satellite design at the graduate level at Caltech for 12 years. While at JPL Sercel received awards from NASA for innovations in diverse areas including databases to support space mission projects, focusing systems for plasma beams, engineering team productivity tools, and advanced space propulsion technologies. Dr. Sercel led the conception and definition of the NSTAR ion propulsion system currently in use on the Dawn spacecraft in orbit around the asteroid Ceres. Subsequently he held a Senior Government position in the Air Force as the Chief Systems Engineer of TSAT, a $22B military satellite system that was under development. Dr. Sercel has worked with the Advanced Technology Institute, Alliance Space Systems, Boeing, DARPA, ITT Gilfillan, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, NASA, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Systems, Space Systems Loral, TRW, Blue Origin, the United States Air Force, United Technologies, and many others. He has delivered over 100 invited lectures to Fortune 500 companies, NASA centers, and elements of the US Intelligence Community and has lectured in three hemispheres. Sercel is a certified practitioner of KAI, a scientifically rigorous theory of human cognitive processes that explains how different people and groups innovate and collaborate in the creative process. Sercel has measured the thinking styles of hundreds of individuals in his consulting practice including corporate boards and advised them on how best to work together to innovate. Dr. Sercel received his PhD and master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology with a doctoral dissertation in plasma physics as applied to space propulsion. His bachelor’s degree was in Engineering Physics from the University of Arizona.

