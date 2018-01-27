Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > SES-14 and Al Yah 3 satellites orbited by Ariane 5 on Flight VA241

SES-14 and Al Yah 3 satellites orbited by Ariane 5 on Flight VA241

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sat Jan 27, 2018 12:15 am via: Arianespace
Both spacecraft launched on Flight VA241 – SES-14 and Al Yah 3 – have been acquired and are operating in orbit nominally, despite a trajectory deviation experienced during the mission. This was confirmed by the satellites’ operators, SES and Yahsat, respectively.

Liftoff occurred as planned at 19:20 local time in Kourou on January 25, 2018. At H0 + 9 min. 26 sec., ground tracking stations lost contact with the Ariane 5 launcher. Initial investigations show that the situation results from a trajectory deviation.

SES-14 and Al Yah 3 were separated from the launcher on a stable orbit.

Arianespace has set up an independent enquiry commission in conjunction with ESA.

The upcoming launch campaigns currently underway at the Spaceport in French Guiana are proceeding as scheduled.

