Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Ribbons and Pearls of Spiral Galaxy NGC 1398

Ribbons and Pearls of Spiral Galaxy NGC 1398

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Tue Jan 23, 2018 6:22 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Why do some spiral galaxies have a ring around the center? Spiral galaxy NGC 1398 not only has a ring of pearly stars, gas and dust around its center, but a bar of stars and gas across its center, and spiral arms that appear like ribbons farther out. The featured image was taken with ESO’s Very Large Telescope at the Paranal Observatory in Chile and resolves this grand spiral in impressive detail.

NGC 1398 lies about 65 million light years distant, meaning the light we see today left this galaxy when dinosaurs were disappearing from the Earth. The photogenic galaxy is visible with a small telescope toward the constellation of the Furnace (Fornax). The ring near the center is likely an expanding density wave of star formation, caused either by a gravitational encounter with another galaxy, or by the galaxy’s own gravitational asymmetries.

Image Credit: European Southern Observatory

Image Credit: European Southern Observatory

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2018 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use