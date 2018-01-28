This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Sunday, January 28, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Space resources, the cislunar economy and the CO School of Mines program with Dr. George Sowers.



Dr. George Sowers has 30 years of experience in the space transportation field working for Martin Marietta, Lockheed Martin and the United Launch Alliance (ULA). He recently retired from his position as Vice President and Chief Scientist at ULA where his team developed an architecture for fully reusable in-space stages fueled by propellant mined, refined and distributed in space. Dr. Sowers has now joined the faculty of the Colorado School of Mines as part of a newly created graduate program in space resources. He holds a BS in Physics from Georgia Tech and a PhD in Physics from the University of Colorado. Dr. Sowers is a fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).

