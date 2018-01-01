Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
The Upper Michigan Blizzard of 1938

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sun Jan 21, 2018 10:55 am via: NASA
Yes, but can your blizzard do this? In Upper Michigan’s Storm of the Century in 1938, some snow drifts reached the level of utility poles. Nearly a meter of new and unexpected snow fell over two days in a storm that started 80 years ago this week. As snow fell and gale-force winds piled snow to surreal heights; many roads became not only impassable but unplowable; people became stranded; cars, school buses and a train became mired; and even a dangerous fire raged.

Fortunately only two people were killed, although some students were forced to spend several consecutive days at school. The featured image was taken by a local resident soon after the storm. Although all of this snow eventually melted, repeated snow storms like this help build lasting glaciers in snowy regions of our planet Earth.

Image Credit: Bill Brinkman; Courtesy: Paula Rocco

