This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, January 15, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Fall 2017 USC Space Exploration Architectures Concept Synthesis Studio with Professor Madhu Thangavelu and Jonathan Messer.

Madhu Thangavelu conducts the ASTE527 graduate Space Exploration Architectures Concept Synthesis Studio in the Department of Astronautical Engineering within the Viterbi School of Engineering, and he is also a graduate thesis adviser in the School of Architecture at USC. He holds degrees in both engineering and architecture and has contributed extensively to concepts in space architecture, especially dealing with extraterrestrial development. He is the author or co-author of over 70 technical papers in space architecture, as well as numerous articles in space related trade journals and magazines dealing with space stations, lunar base design and human factors. He is a co-author of the book The Moon: Resources, Future Development and Settlement(1999) published by John Wiley and Sons and second edition by Springer/Praxis in 2007. He is the invited author of the chapter “Living on the Moon” in the Encyclopedia of Aerospace Engineering, a major reference work published by John Wiley and Sons in 2010 and the on-line second edition updated in 2012. He is a member of the USC team that won the consecutive NASA NIAC Phase I award in 2011 and Phase II award in 2012 for advancing robotic building technologies for extraterrestrial construction. Madhu is an alumnus of the inaugural session of the International Space University at MIT where he proposed the MALEO concept for lunar landers and is on the faculty of the International Space University, an international organization that offers advanced interdisciplinary, intercultural and international training for promising leaders and space professionals. He is a former AIAA officer, having served as Vice Chair for Education in the Los Angeles section. Mr.Thangavelu’s concepts have been reviewed and appreciated by NASA, the National Research Council, the National Space Council(Bush Sr. Administration),and his work has been presented before the National Academy of Sciences.

Mr. Thangavelu’s concept creation work was greatly appreciated for proposing ideas that pointed to the “leading-edge sensor concept” for return to flight of the space shuttle fleet. Madhu is a consultant to NASA, the space and entertainment industry.

He is on the advisory board of the Moon Society and the editorial board of the Journal of Space Philosophy. Madhu is a strong advocate for articulating the philosophy of space:

Scientists and Engineers(in particular) have a tendency to get lost in the tools and toys they make, though some of us do arrive at philosophy for the meaning of what we do and why, via the long route of experience. By then, alas, for the most part, our life’s work is done. It is a good idea to set us all on a solid foundation in space philosophy, so we can all have a steady handle on our works, as nature reveals her secrets… slowly, ever so slowly, but surely…



Jonathan Messer is a distance learning master’s student of the University of Southern California studying Systems Architecting and Engineering with a focus in Astronautics. Previously, Mr. Messer has received his B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from Boston University and P.G.C. in Space Systems Operations from the Naval Postgraduate School. As a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, Jonathan Messer is currently an instructor pilot assigned to Training Squadron Two in Milton, Florida having amassed approximately 1,900 hours across the P-3C Orion and the T-6B Texan II.



2. Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (January 17, 3-4:30 GMT)

Open Lines – The topics you want to talk about.



3. Friday, January 19, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Mike Gold returns with commercial space updates, policy & news.

Mike Gold is Vice President for Regulatory, Policy, and Government Contracts for Maxar Technologies, the parent company to four of the world’s leading space brands, Space Systems Loral, MDA, Digital Globe, and Radiant Solutions. Mr. Gold is also the General Counsel for Radiant Solutions. Mr. Gold has served as the Chair of the Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee (“COMSTAC”), the federal advisory committee to the FAA’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation since 2012 and has been a member of the COMSTAC since 2008. Mr. Gold is the Chair of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation’s Export Controls Committee and he has written three law review articles on the intersection of commercial space and export controls. Mr. Gold has served as a subject matter expert / private sector adviser to the National Academy of Sciences and the Department of State. Mr. Gold has testified before both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate on space law and policy on several occasions and is a member of the DC and New York State bars.

