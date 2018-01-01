Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Three Galaxies and a Comet

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sun Jan 14, 2018 12:23 pm via: NASA
Diffuse starlight and dark nebulae along the southern Milky Way arc over the horizon and sprawl diagonally through this gorgeous nightscape.

The breath-taking mosaic spans a wide 100 degrees, with the rugged terrain of the Patagonia, Argentina region in the foreground. Along with the insider’s view of our own galaxy, the image features our outside perspective on two irregular satellite galaxies – the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. The scene also captures the broad tail and bright coma of Comet McNaught, the Great Comet of 2007.

Image Credit & Copyright: Miloslav Druckmuller (Brno University of Technology)

