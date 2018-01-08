SpaceX Successfully Launches Zuma Satellite

The Falcon 9 launched from the SLC-40 launchpad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1 am UTC. A few minutes later the first-stage of the Falcon 9 rocket booster successfully landed at LZ-1, or Landing Zone 1.

Zuma is a Northrop Grumman Corporation-made spacecraft, and it was sent into low-Earth orbit. Originally planned for a November 2017 launch, the mysterious Zuma mission was delayed due to issues with the Falcon 9 payload fairing.

SpaceX’s next launch from Florida should be the much anticipated test flight of the Falcon Heavy booster. A static fire of the 28-engine behemoth is planned for this week.