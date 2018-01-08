This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, January 8, 2018, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

AI, robotics, jobs, space age manufacturing industrial changes with Barry Levin.



Barry Levin was born 1947 and is a graduate of Colgate University 1968.



2. Tuesday, January 9, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (January 10, 3-4:30 GMT)

2017-2018 Launch Industry review and future assessment by Robert (Bob) Zimmerman.

Robert Zimmerman is a well known and respected space historian and author. He posts regularly at his website on space, science, and other matters relating to cultural and political issues. Mr. Zimmerman is also an award winning author who has written four books on the history of space exploration, all of which are still in print. This first book, GENESIS: THE STORY OF APOLLO 8, was published in 1998, and is now available as an ebook from either his webpage or any ebook vendor. His most recent book, THE UNIVERSE IN A MIRROR: THE SAGA OF THE HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE AND THE VISIONARIES WHO BUILT IT (Princeton University Press) tells the poignant tale of the men and women behind the telescope, and how many had to sacrifice careers and family to get it built. It also describes in detail the importance of Hubble both scientifically and culturally. More than any other instrument sent into space, the Hubble Space Telescope reshaped the human perception of our place in the universe. Robert’s previous book, LEAVING EARTH: SPACE STATIONS, RIVAL SUPERPOWERS, AND THE QUEST FOR INTERPLANETARY TRAVEL, is a must read! It describes in detail the history of manned space flight, post Apollo. Thus, it includes a lot of information about the Soviet/Russian space program that is unknown to most Americans. In 2003 American Astronautical Society awarded LEAVING EARTH the Eugene Emme Award as that year’s the best space history for the general public. Mr. Zimmerman has also authored THE CHRONOLOGICAL ENCYCLOPEDIA OF DISCOVERIES IN SPACE (published by Oryx Press, now ABC-CLIO, 2000), a detailed reference book describing what was accomplished on every space mission beginning in October 1957 with Sputnik and continuing through December 1999. His work is published regularly in such magazines as SCIENCE, SKY & TELESCOPE, ASTRONOMY, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, FORTUNE, AD ASTRA, AMERICAN HISTORY, STARDATE, and many other major magazines. In 2000 he was co-winner of the David N. Schramm Award, given by the High Energy Astrophysics Division of the American Astronomical Society for Science Journalism.



3. Friday, January 12, 2018, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Davide Sivolella’s new book, “The Space Shuttle Program: Technologies and Accomplishments”.

As a child, Davide developed a fascination with all kinds of flying machines, especially those which travel above the atmosphere. This passion for astronautics and space exploration lead to bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Aerospace Engineering from Polytechnic of Turin (Italy). Currently is undergoing a part-time degree in engineering and technology at the Open University, Milton Keynes, UK.

Since 2009 Davide has been working as a specialists in aircraft structural repairs of civil airliners in the United Kingdom. Currently he is employed by British Airways at London Heathrow Airport. Davide thinks of aircraft has spacecraft that fly low and slow. In September 2013 Springer/Praxis published his first book “To Orbit and Back Again: How the Space Shuttle Flew in Space”. In 2017 a second book titled “The Space Shuttle Missions: What We Did and How We Did It”, is scheduled for publication. Both books are born from a life-long passion for the Space Shuttle program which the author developed since he was a child.

In recent years Davide has also been actively researching how space exploration can benefit humankind, in particular advocating lunar and asteroid mining and the creation of a space-based heavy manufacturing industry. He is currently planning to publish a book in 2018 the results of his research. Davide is also a keen landscape photographer and passionate about astronomy.



4. Sunday, January 14, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Explore Mars and more with Chris Carberry.

Chris Carberry is the Executive Director and co-founder of Explore Mars, Inc., which was created to promote science and technology innovation and education with a use for Mars exploration. Chris has been actively involved in the space exploration advocacy community for many years. Prior to Explore Mars, Chris served as Executive Director of The Mars Society, an international non-profit space advocacy organization which supports the human exploration and settlement of Mars. While serving as Executive Director, Chris spearheaded the development of The Mars Quarterly, a highly acclaimed international online and print magazine, and provided a business strategy that resulted in two successful international conferences. His innovative ideas resulted in a new presentation platform at the 2008 conference that included a debate between Apollo astronaut, Walter Cunningham (representing the McCain campaign) and Lori Garver (representing the Obama campaign). Through his expertise in building open strategic alliances among industry leaders, Chris successfully broadened the organization’s outreach, and improved donor commitment and sponsor participation in various programs. He previously served the organization as a member of the Steering Committee, for which he organized congressional outreach efforts around the country. Chris previously served as chairman or co-coordinator of such congressional lobbying events as the 2007-2010 Space Budget Blitz, the 2007 Moon-Mars Blitz, the 2006 Space Blitz, and the Great 2006 Mars Blitz. Chris co-authored space language in the 2000 Republican National Platform, has co-authored Congressional testimony, and has met with high level officials at the White House, NASA, and Congress. During the last several elections, he had the opportunity to speak with most of the major presidential candidates, and more recently, with the Obama NASA transition team in 2009. Chris also serves as the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Space Exploration Alliance, which is an umbrella group representing 13 space advocacy organizations with total membership of over 700,000 people. Chris has been quoted in numerous national and international newspapers and magazines and has appeared on national and international television and radio. He is the author of many articles and Op-Ed pieces concerning space policy and politics. Chris is also the author of a mystery/science fiction novel called Celestial Pursuits: in the hub of the Universe which was published in 2006. He is currently working on several writing projects, including another science fiction novel, a sequel to Celestial Pursuits, as well as a non-fiction book concerning art theft. In addition, in 2007, Chris signed a movie option contract for his novel, Celestial Pursuits, with a Los Angeles production company. Chris holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master’s degree in history and archival methods. For several years he worked as an archivist at the Massachusetts Historical Society, where he processed the papers of United States Senator Leverett Saltonstall, as well as numerous other collections. While in this position, he compiled The Guide to Modern Political Papers in Massachusetts, and helped to put together numerous displays. Chris transitioned into the role of Operations Manager at the Historical Society, where he is currently responsible for the protection of numerous art works and the greatest collection of early American documents outside of the Library of Congress. Chris has an extensive background in historical research, having worked as research assistant for several authors, including British biographer Sarah Bradford (America’s Queen) and former New York Times Magazine editor Ed Klein (The Kennedy Curse). In 2007, Chris was contracted to archive a large collection of political correspondence and documents, and to ghost write the autobiography of a prominent Boston businessman and philanthropist. In addition, Chris has composed pieces of music that have been performed by the Boston Bel Canto Opera in Boston and at the Massachusetts State Awards Ceremony.

Source and copyright by The Space Show.