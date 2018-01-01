Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
A Tether in Space

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sun Jan 7, 2018 2:14 pm via: NASA
One of the greatest unrequited legends of outer space is the tether. Tethers, long strands of material, hold the promise of stabilizing satellites, generating electricity, and allowing easy transportation. Possibly the most ambitious vision of the space tether is the space elevator popularized by Arthur C. Clarke, where a tether is constructed that connects the ground to geosynchronous orbit.

One problem is strength – it is difficult to make a long useful tether that does not snap. Pictured here is the deployment of the Tethered Satellite System 1 (TSS-1) by the space shuttle Altantis in 1992. Like other tested tethers, TSS-1 failed to live up to its promise, although many valuable lessons were learned.

Image Credit: TSS-1, STS-46 Crew, NASA

