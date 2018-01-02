Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
This Week On The Space Show

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Mon Jan 1, 2018 3:53 pm
The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 7-8:30 PM PST (January 3, 3-4:30 GMT)
Dr. Lurio starts off the New Year with us with insights and news for commercial space and more.

www.TheSpaceShow.com

Dr. Charles Lurio has his Ph.D from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, a Master of Science, 1983, and a Bachelor of Science, 1980. He is the creator and author of the prestigous Lurio Report which focuses on news and analysis of the NewSpace Industry.

2. Sunday, January 7, 2018, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)
Michael Listner, noted space attorney, is the guest today.
Michael Listner is an attorney and the founder and principal of Space Law and Policy Solutions, a think tank and consultation firm that concentrates on legal and policy matters relating to outer space security, industry and development. Michael holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Computer Information Systems from Franklin Pierce University and obtained his Juris Doctorate (J.D.) from Regent University School of Law, and he is a member of the New Hampshire Bar.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com
Source and copyright by The Space Show.

