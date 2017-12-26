This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (December 27, 3-4:30 GMT)

Moonwards updates – lots going on with Kim Holder.

Kim rediscovered space after searching for a new direction in life in 2013, when she recovered from a long-term fatigue condition. Since then she has taught herself as much as she can about space, and especially the Moon. She loved space exploration growing up, and when she saw the successes SpaceX was having, she felt hope again that space would open up in her lifetime, and a desire to be a part of that.

She applied her background as an artist and writer, and came up with the concept for Moonwards. She works full time on it, researching, designing the colonies, building the models and the website, writing about it, and working with collaborators.

In addition to her training at the Ontario College of Art, her training in Zen meditation and massage therapy mold her approach to considering our future in space. Her background causes her to focus on the long view, and the basics of human nature. She works on Moonwards with the goal of providing the public with a rich way to visualize space settlement, realistically, and to contemplate all it will mean.



2. Friday, December 29, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Tom A. Olson’s Annual Space Year in Review Program.

For over three decades, Mr. Olson has been a business systems engineer and analyst in the Communications, Aerospace, and Publishing sectors. In addition, he has worked in analysis and operations roles in the Financial Services sector (cash and fund management). A serial entrepreneur, he co-founded Exodus Consulting Group as a “catalyst” helping tech startups and investors find each other. He served on the original organizing committee for the ’Space Investment Summits’, an event that brought together interested investors and space entrepreneurs for knowledge sharing and professional networking. From 2006-2010, he was a regular contributor to the “Space Cynics” blog, fighting against the ignorance, obfuscation, and boosterism that often pervades the NewSpace sector. Today he serves as Director of Business Development for Avealto, Ltd., based in the UK, an early-stage firm that will soon provide High Altitude Platforms for internet and mobile services to under served areas around the world. He is also Chair and Founder of the not-for-profit Center for Space Commerce and Finance, based in TX, and the new “owner” of the NewSpace Business Plan Competition.



3. Sunday, December 31, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Share your space related New Year’s resolutions with The Space Show & let them know how you plan on keeping your resolution.

