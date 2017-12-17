Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Falcon 9 Iridium-4 Successfully Launched

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Sat Dec 23, 2017 3:19 pm via: US Air Force
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. –  Team Vandenberg supported the successful launch of the fourth Iridium mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4 here Friday, Dec. 22, at 5:27 p.m. PST.

Col. Michael S. Hough, 30th Space Wing commander, was the space launch commander.

Team Vandenberg supported the successful launch of the fourth Iridium mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex-4 here Friday, Dec. 22, at 5:27 p.m. PST. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michael Peterson/Released)

“What a way to end the year with the fifth Falcon 9 launch carrying the fourth set of Iridium satellites. This mission proves that Team V provides assured access to space and we do it safely and securely,” said Hough. “It goes without saying that we can’t accomplish this without great mission partners like SpaceX.”

This was the fourth set of 10 satellites in a series of 75 total satellites that SpaceX will launch for Iridium’s next generation global satellite constellation, Iridium NEXT.

