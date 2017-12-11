This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:

1. Monday, December 11, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Interstellar travel, theoretical physics, advanced propulsion & more in discussion with Dr. Richard Obousy.



Dr. Richard K. Obousy (Ph.D (Physics) Baylor University 2008), is currently President and Primary Propulsion Senior Scientist for Icarus Interstellar, a non-profit research foundation dedicated to researching technologies that will enable breakthroughs in interstellar travel. He is also Subject Editor and a Member of the Advisory Board for the Journal of the British Interplanetary Society and a regular guest contributor for Discovery Space News. Dr. Obousy completed his Ph.D in theoretical physics in 2008, with a dissertation titled “Investigation into Compactified Dimensions: Casimir Energies and Phenomenological Aspects“, which was largely focused on understanding the nature of the vacuum of quantum field theory. Prior to studying for his Ph.D, Dr. Obousy worked for the UK Defense Evaluation and Research Agency (DERA) as a radar physicist. He successfully organized an award-winning polarimetric radar experiment in Hawaii in 2001. He was recently a chapter contributor for the book “Going Interstellar”, edited by Jack McDevitt and Les Johnson (Deputy Manager for the Advanced Concepts Office at NASA George C. Marshall Space Flight Center).



2. Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (December 13, 3-4:30 GMT)

Commercial space satellite ground stations, infrastructure & more with Christopher Richins.

Christopher Richins is co-founder and CEO of RBC Signals, a provider of global satellite communication “infrastructure as a service.” Richins began his career as an RF Communications Engineer at Boeing Sea Launch, where he supported multiple launch campaigns from the ship-based equatorial launch site. After business school, he completed an internship with SpaceX before joining Bain & Company as a management consultant. Post Bain, Richins held management roles at Arkyd Astronautics (Planetary Resources), Space Angels Network, Expedia, and Applause. Richins earned an MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia as a Jefferson Fellow, a master’s degree in Astronautics from the University of Southern California, and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Brigham Young University. He lives with his family near Seattle, Washington.



3. Friday, December 15, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

The facts behind heart disease & Apollo lunar astronauts with Dr. Robert Reynolds.

Dr Robert J. Reynolds is a Consulting Research Scientist and the Director of Research for Mortality Research & Consulting, Inc. Initial consultations regarding possible research collaborations or medico-legal consulting and expert witness assistance are welcome and always free.

Dr Reynolds completed his Master of Public Health (MPH) in Epidemiology in 2001, with a focus on chronic diseases, research methodology and Biostatistics. His subsequent career in research involved projects at top medical research centers in the United States, on topics such as cancer treatment and prevention, psychiatry, trauma, and the mortality of occupational cohorts and populations of people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Dr Reynolds completed his doctoral degree (PhD) in Epidemiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UT Health). He was awarded a PhD in Public Health with a major in Epidemiology (with minors in Biostatistics and Environmental and Occupational Health) in August 2013. While at UT Health, Robert was one of only 4 pre-doctoral trainees in Occupational Epidemiology at the Southwest Center for Occupational and Environmental Health, one of the 18 Education and Research Centers funded by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In 2017 Dr Reynolds completed his Master of Science in Statistics from Texas A&M University, and is now a Professionally Accredited Statistician by the American Statistical Association (PStat). His continuing education interests include contemporary analytic approaches including statistical learning, machine learning, and deep learning.

Dr Reynolds’ research has focused on mortality and life expectancy in occupational groups (such as professional athletes, astronauts, and fashion models), and of persons with a variety of medical conditions affecting life expectancy, including mental illness, cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and has presented papers or posters at professional meetings of academic organizations, including the American Public Health Association (APHA), the Texas Public Health Association (TxPHA), the Society for Epidemiologic Research (SER), and the American Academy for Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine (AACPDM). Dr Reynolds is a member of the American Statistical Association (ASA), the Society for Epidemiologic Research (SER), and a Fellow of the American Academy for Cerebral Palsy & Developmental Medicine (AACPDM).

Dr Reynolds consults professionally, serving as an expert consultant on epidemiological issues, especially life expectancy in the context of personal injury litigation and epidemiological causation. Through his affiliation with Mortality Research & Consulting, Inc. Dr Reynolds has provided expert guidance in legal cases involving cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury, and common medical comorbidities, and has effectively explained and defended the scientific methodology underlying his opinions during deposition cross-examination.



4. Sunday, December 17, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

The final 2017 Open Lines Program. The topics you want to talk about. Call them 1-866-687-7223.

