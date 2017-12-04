This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, December 4, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Genetics, aging & cosmic radiation resistance, NASA iTech with Dr. David Sinclair.



David A. Sinclair, Ph.D. is a Professor in the Department of Genetics and co-Director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging at Harvard Medical School. He is best known for his work on understanding why we age and how to slow its effects. He obtained his Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics at the University of New South Wales, Sydney in 1995. He worked as a postdoctoral researcher at M.I.T. with Dr. Leonard Guarente where he co discovered a cause of aging for yeast as well as the role of Sir2 in epigenetic changes driven by genome instability. In 1999 he was recruited to Harvard Medical School where his laboratory’s research has focused primarily on understanding the role of sirtuins in disease and aging, with associated interests in chromatin, energy metabolism, mitochondria, learning and memory, neurodegeneration, and cancer. He has also contributed to the understanding of how sirtuins are modulated by endogenous molecules and pharmacological agents such as resveratrol. Dr. Sinclair is co-founder of several biotechnology companies (Sirtris, Ovascience, Genocea, Cohbar, MetroBiotech, ArcBio, Liberty Biosecurity) and is on the boards of several others. He is also co-founder and co-chief editor of the journal Aging. His work is featured in five books, two documentary movies, 60 Minutes, Morgan Freeman’s “Through the Wormhole” and other media. He is an inventor on 35 patents and has received more than 25 awards and honors including the CSL Prize, The Australian Commonwealth Prize, Thompson Prize, Helen Hay Whitney Postdoctoral Award, Charles Hood Fellowship, Leukemia Society Fellowship, Ludwig Scholarship, Harvard-Armenise Fellowship, American Association for Aging Research Fellowship, Nathan Shock Award from the National Institutes of Health, Ellison Medical Foundation Junior and Senior Scholar Awards, Merck Prize, Genzyme Outstanding Achievement in Biomedical Science Award, Bio-Innovator Award, David Murdock-Dole Lectureship, Fisher Honorary Lectureship, Les Lazarus Lectureship, Australian Medical Research Medal, The Frontiers in Aging and Regeneration Award, Top 100 Australian Innovators, and TIME magazine’s list of the “100 most influential people in the world”.



2. Tuesday, December 5, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Community in Space, Caelus Partners & more with Jose Ocasio-Christain.

Jose Ocasio-Christian is an energetic, innovative, agile, spiritually guided, and resilient leader focused on strategy development and industry disruption with a global reach in any sector. Currently, he is the Chief Executive Officer for Caelus Partners, an organization focused on Space Industry opportunities and Investors (both committed and looking into entry) by providing unique investment and consulting models that are lucrative for both entrepreneurs and investors in every round from seed rounds to mezzanine and public offerings. A key project within Caelus Partners that he leads is a global project to institutionalize and bring global economic, nation state and social stability to the space domain – Community in Space™. The Community in Space™ (CiS) is a privately led concept that allows for all interested stakeholders (nation-states, businesses and scientific organizations) to have a common frame of reference in order to develop the requirements to sustain and improve the socio-economic, and governing environment in the space domain. Previous to this, Jose led multiple complex and diverse organizations to achieve success in volatile, uncertain, challenging and ambiguous situations around the world in the classified and open source environments within the US military. He has provided vision and direction to strategic and operational teams to work across different cultures and understand fragmented stakeholder motivations to arrive at optimal solutions, something critically needed in developing the economic engine for the Space domain. He has managed accounts as large as $10.2B and strategies worth over $250B, impacting millions of individuals both in the United States, its military and many countries overseas. His thrive is to continue to excel in high stake, existential situations for companies and individuals in governed and ungoverned areas, where human survival and financial profits are required, as needed today in Space.



3. Friday, December 8, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Is the long awaited Maslow Window for space now here? In Discussion with Dr. Bruce Cordell.

Bruce Cordell is an educator and consultant who writes and speaks on future trends in space exploration and technology. He is co-founder of 21stCenturyWaves.com, which monitors global trends in the economy, technology, and geopolitics. Formerly a program manager with General Dynamics Space Systems in San Diego, he worked closely with NASA and the USAF on lunar bases and human missions to Mars, space transportation and resources, and national defense. His degrees are from UCLA (M.S.) and the University of Arizona (Ph.D.) in planetary and space physics, and he was a Weizmann postdoctoral fellow at Caltech. While a physics professor at the California State University, Bruce met Krafft Ehricke and participated with him in a public panel discussion on space at the Fleet Science Center in San Diego. Soon after he joined General Dynamics where Bill Rector asked him to help position the company to participate in manned lunar and Mars missions. Bruce organized a 10-member international team of subcontractors in support of General Dynamics. With ESA-veteran Otto Steinbronn, he developed a concept for a world space agency – “Interspace” – that featured equal management authority for the major global space powers and broad opportunities for participation for all others. Always fascinated by manned Mars missions, Bruce published the first systematic study assessing the potential for significant natural resources on Mars that could support human colonization. In the mid-1980s, Dr. Cordell developed a ground-breaking concept for interplanetary commerce featuring retrieval of water from the moons of Mars for transportation and industrial uses in the Earth-Moon system. He led the first study showing its economic advantages and technical feasibility. In 1996, Dr. Cordell published “Forecasting the Next Major Thrust into Space” in Space Policy, in which he sketched his new theory — based on long-term trends in the economy and technology over the last 200 years — that logically explained our romance with President Kennedy’s 1960s Apollo program and our retreat back to Earth orbit over the last 40 years. And more importantly, he was able to forecast that the decade from 2015 to 2025 will be the analog of the 1960’s. With several colleagues and friends this work has intensified over the last several years including the founding of 21stCenturyWaves.com and the introduction of the “fractal Maslow Window.”



4. Sunday, December 10, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Space station and radiation updates from Al Globus.

One day in 1978 Al Globus’ housemate brought home a stack of CoEvolution Quarterly issues, including an issue discussing Princeton professor Gerard O’Neill’s vision of free space settlements. Al was electrified. As soon as he graduated he got a job as a contractor at NASA Ames Research Center eventually working on Hubble, ISS, X37, shuttle, earth observation, teleoperation, molecular nanotechnology, asteroid mining, and bone development in micro-g wining many awards and publishing many papers along the way. More important, he made two primary contributions to space settlement.

The first was founding and managing the NASA Ames Space Settlement Contest for 6-12th grade students. The second involves revisiting the assumptions of the studies that electrified Al in the first place. Two of these assumptions, the need for radiation shielding and limited human tolerance of rotation, are not quite as iron clad as believed. This reduces the mass of the first space settlements by at least two orders of magnitude! The consequence is that small space settlements in Equatorial Low Earth Orbit may be practical even launching all the materials from Earth.

You can listen to the shows under www.TheSpaceShow.com

Source and copyright by The Space Show.