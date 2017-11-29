Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Launch Of Soyuz-2.1b With Meteor-M Failed

Launch Of Soyuz-2.1b With Meteor-M Failed

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Wed Nov 29, 2017 1:50 pm via: Roscosmos
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

A Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle with the Fregat upper stage lifted off from the VOSTOCHNY Cosmodrome. The launch mission is to deliver an Earth observation Meteor-M № 2-1 satellite into the solar-synchronous orbit.

According the flight program, the first three stages of Soyuz-2.1b have taken the ascent unit into the specified intermediate orbit. However, during the first planned communication session with the satellite, it was not possible to establish a connection due to its absence in the target orbit. Currently, the information is being analyzed.

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use