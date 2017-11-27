This Week On The Space Show

The Space Show, hosted by David Livingston at www.TheSpaceShow.com, will have the following guests this week:



1. Monday, November 27, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

The Year In Review for National Security Space and more with Christopher Stone.



Christopher Stone (B.A., M.A., and M.S.) is a space policy and strategy professional in Washington, D.C. He has provided expertise and analysis for over eleven years supporting numerous government entities such as the National Security Space Office, Air Force International Affairs, National Reconnaissance Office and several inter-agency and industry-government space councils with the Principal DoD Space Advisor Staff, Pentagon. Mr. Stone began his space career when he entered the United States Air Force as a graduate of the University of Missouri. He has served in various roles and responsibilities to include: staff member for two US Senators, Executive Director of a Public-Private Economic partnership and space policy consultant in Washington, D.C. In his military career he has served as an ICBM launch officer, Mission Director for a national level space operations center, space strategy planner supporting U.S. Pacific Air Forces, and has led and developed international space engagement between key allies in Europe and the Asia-Pacific. He has published several articles on space policy, strategy and international affairs in The Space Review, Quest, and Space Safety Magazine. He is a former Board Member of the National Space Society and is the former Vice President for Policy and Strategy for the International Space Safety Foundation. He is a former William Van Cleave Scholar and graduate of the Missouri State University’s Defense and Strategic Studies master’s program. His comments are his own and do not reflect the views of his employer or the Department of Defense.



2. Friday, December 1, 2017, 9:30-11 AM PST (17:30-19 GMT)

Warp Drive, gravity waves, theoretical physics and more w/co-host John Hunt in discussion with Dr. Miguel Alcubierre.



John Hunt holds B.S. degree in Applied Mathematics with an area of concentration in physics from the University of Missouri-Rolla now known as Missouri Science and Technology University. He also has a M.S. degree in Applied Mathematics with an area of concentration in Electrical Engineering from also from the same university. He has 35 years of experience in the military aerospace industry with assignments in operations analysis, system engineering design-to-cost/life cycle cost, and estimating and pricing. He has been a lifelong space enthusiast going back to the Mercury program. His interests include physics, advance space propulsion technology, military weapons systems, politics, financial market analysis, and science fiction. He is a frequent caller to The Space Show.



Dr. Miguel Alcubierre is a Mexican theoretical physicist. Born in Mexico City, he moved to Wales in 1990 to attend graduate school at the University of Wales, Cardiff, UK. He received his Ph.D. for research in numerical general relativity in 1994.

After leaving Wales in 1996, he worked for a time at the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics in Potsdam, Germany, where he developed new numerical techniques to describe the physics of black holes. Since 2002 he has worked at the Nuclear Sciences Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), where he conducts research in numerical relativity, the effort to employ computers to formulate and solve the physical equations first proposed by Albert Einstein.

Miguel is best known for his Alcubierre drive, a theoretical means of traveling faster than light that does not violate the physical principle that nothing can locally travel faster than light. He authored The Warp Drive: Hyper-Fast Travel Within General Relativity. Watch or listen to his presentation on Simulation of Binary Back Holes at KITP Conference: Gravitational Interaction of Compact Objects. Listen to his Potsdam-3+1 Group Report which discussed the 3+1 decomposition of the Einstein field equations in relation to Colliding Black Holes: Mathematical Issues in Numerical Relativity. Read the Discovery Channel article Warp Drive. He appeared on the Discovery Channel special How William Shatner Changed the World.

He coauthored Symmetry without Symmetry: Numerical Simulation of Axisymmetric Systems using Cartesian Grids in International Journal of Modern Physics D, Test-beds and Applications for Apparent Horizon Finders in Numerical Relativity in Classical and Quantum Gravity, The 3D Grazing Collision of Two Black Holes in Physical Review Letters, and Gravitational Collapse of Gravitational Waves in 3D Numerical Relativity and A Conformal Hyperbolic Formulation of the Einstein Equations in Physical Review D.

Miguel’s solitary wave solutions of the Einstein field equations offer the unexpected possibility that general relativity may prove consistent with the experimentally verified non-locality of quantum mechanics. This assuages the fear that quantum non-locality would ultimately require abandoning the mathematical structure of relativity.



3. Sunday, December 3, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Open Lines. They talk about the topics you want to discuss. Call in – everyone welcome.

