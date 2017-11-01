Welcome guest | Login | Sign Up
Headlines > News > Alnitak, Alnilam, Mintaka

Alnitak, Alnilam, Mintaka

Published by Klaus Schmidt on Thu Nov 23, 2017 6:15 am via: NASA
Share
More share options
Tools
Tags

Alnitak, Alnilam, and Mintaka, are the bright bluish stars from east to west (lower right to upper left) along the diagonal in this cosmic vista. Otherwise known as the Belt of Orion, these three blue supergiant stars are hotter and much more massive than the Sun. They lie from 800 to 1,500 light-years away, born of Orion’s well-studied interstellar clouds.

In fact, clouds of gas and dust adrift in this region have some surprisingly familiar shapes, including the dark Horsehead Nebula and Flame Nebula near Alnitak at the lower right. The famous Orion Nebula itself is off the right edge of this colorful starfield. This well-framed, 2-panel telescopic mosaic spans about 4 degrees on the sky.

Image Credit & Copyright: Mohammad Nouroozi

Image Credit & Copyright: Mohammad Nouroozi

No comments
Start the ball rolling by posting a comment on this article!
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
© 2017 The International Space Fellowship, developed by Gabitasoft Interactive. All Rights Reserved.  Privacy Policy | Terms of Use