This Week On The Space Show

1. Monday, November 20, 2017, 2-3:30 PM PST (22-23:30 GMT)

Altius Space Machines updates with R&D news from Jonathan Goff.



Jonathan Goff is the President and CEO of Altius Space Machines, a Broomfield, Colorado-based space robotics and technology startup. Jonathan founded Altius in 2010, and has led the company through seven years of bootstrapping off of commercial and government aerospace technology R&D contracts, and is currently leading a fundraising effort for Altius’s planned Bulldog disposal tug service. Before founding Altius, Jonathan was a co-founder and the Lead Propulsion Engineer for Masten Space Systems, where Jonathan was part of the team that won the Northrop Grumman Lunar Lander Challenge. In addition to his work at Altius and Masten, Jonathan has coauthored several papers on topics ranging from interplanetary departure dynamics, propellant depots, planetary landers, and advanced space transportation technologies, and is the proprietor of the Selenian Boondocks space technology, business, and policy blog. Jonathan has a Bachelor of Science degree in Manufacturing Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, both from Brigham Young University, Provo.



2. Tuesday, November 21, 2017, 7-8:30 PM PST (November 22, 3-4:30 GMT)

Space news, policy, and project updates, end of year summary with Robert Zimmerman.

Robert Zimmerman is a well known and respected space historian and author. He posts regularly at his website on space, science, and other matters relating to cultural and political issues. Mr. Zimmerman is also an award winning author who has written four books on the history of space exploration, all of which are still in print. This first book, GENESIS: THE STORY OF APOLLO 8, was published in 1998. His most recent book, THE UNIVERSE IN A MIRROR: THE SAGA OF THE HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE AND THE VISIONARIES WHO BUILT IT (Princeton University Press) tells the poignant tale of the men and women behind the telescope, and how many had to sacrifice careers and family to get it built. It also describes in detail the importance of Hubble both scientifically and culturally. More than any other instrument sent into space, the Hubble Space Telescope reshaped the human perception of our place in the universe. Robert’s previous book, LEAVING EARTH: SPACE STATIONS, RIVAL SUPERPOWERS, AND THE QUEST FOR INTERPLANETARY TRAVEL, is a must read! It describes in detail the history of manned space flight, post Apollo. Thus, it includes a lot of information about the Soviet/Russian space program that is unknown to most Americans. In 2003 American Astronautical Society awarded LEAVING EARTH the Eugene Emme Award as that year’s the best space history for the general public. Mr. Zimmerman has also authored THE CHRONOLOGICAL ENCYCLOPEDIA OF DISCOVERIES IN SPACE (published by Oryx Press, now ABC-CLIO, 2000), a detailed reference book describing what was accomplished on every space mission beginning in October 1957 with Sputnik and continuing through December 1999. His work is published regularly in such magazines as SCIENCE, SKY & TELESCOPE, ASTRONOMY, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, FORTUNE, AD ASTRA, AMERICAN HISTORY, STARDATE, and many other major magazines. In 2000 he was co-winner of the David N. Schramm Award, given by the High Energy Astrophysics Division of the American Astronomical Society for Science Journalism.



3. Sunday, November 26, 2017, 12-1:30 PM PST (20-21:30 GMT)

Kenneth Thomas’ new book, “The Journey to Moonwalking”.

Kenneth S. Thomas is a second-generation space engineer who was graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Central Connecticut State University and worked over four decades in industry. In 1989, he became a contractor project engineer (task manager and team leader) on the Shuttle Extravehicular Mobility Unit Program. To develop his expertise in this area, he conducted thousands of hours of unpaid research interviewing scores of early spacesuit designers and engineers from many organizations who were directly involved from the beginning of U.S. spacesuit developments to the present. Mr. Thomas also reviewed documents from the early NASA period to provide further insight and validate interview results. In 1993, he became a consultant to the Space History Department of the National Air and Space Museum (NASM) where he gained access to even greater documentation, interview information, and insights. He was a full time spacesuit engineer for 22 years and served as principal investigator or key technical support engineer on Lunar-Mars suit efforts for over 15 years, being an inventor or the sole inventor on four international spacesuit patents. Following the post Shuttle down-turn, he taught engineering part-time at Central Connecticut State University and is now a full-time Quality associate with a local aircraft component manufacturer, an occasional teacher for the NASA Academy at Johnson Space Center and volunteer consultant to NASM.

